AmmPower Corp. Announces Patent Award for Pioneering, Small-Scale Ammonia Synthesis Converter Design and Engages Transcend Capital to Strengthen Investor Relations Team

August 23 - Toronto, Ontario - AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP) (OTC:AMMPF) (FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") an industry leader in innovative green ammonia solutions, is pleased to announce that a new ammonia synthesis converter technology designed for small production units has been granted a utility patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Development of this advanced reactor technology, specifically targeted to provide small-scale and modular green ammonia production with unmatched efficiency, was managed by AmmPower Chief Technologist Dr. Zhenyu Zhang in cooperation with SANsyco Consulting, LLC and a group of experienced ammonia industry experts. Assignment of patent rights for the reactor technology to AmmPower is expected to be completed in September of 2023. In combination with AmmPower's know-how in product development and manufacturing, the modular Independent Ammonia Making Machine (IAMM™) is set to deliver reliable and cost-effective green ammonia production solutions and revolutionize the ammonia supply model worldwide.

"The successful issue of this patent is a testament to AmmPower's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, says Dr. Gary N. Benninger, CEO of AmmPower Corp. "It represents a pivotal step in our journey to reshape ammonia production on a small scale, ensuring greater sustainability and efficiency."

The ammonia synthesis converter technology is also the subject of an international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application eligible to secure IP rights in PCT member states. The successful USPTO patent award and the PCT patent filing will further strengthen AmmPower's leading IP positions at a global scale in response to worldwide customer inquiries of the IAMM units.

Investor Relations Agreement

AmmPower Corp. is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Transcend Capital Inc. to expand its investor relations and communications services throughout Canada.

Transcend Capital is a Vancouver-based full-service investor relations company, is well-known for its successful market awareness campaigns that help micro, small and mid-cap public companies gain valued industry exposure through its extensive network of retail and institutional clients.

AmmPower is delighted to have Mr. Etienne Moshevich, the principal of Transcend, perform shareholder communications services as well as serve as a key point of contact between its Canadian investors and the Company.

"I am honoured to be joining the AmmPower team and excited about the opportunities ahead," says Etienne Moshevich, President of Transcend Capital. "I think AmmPower has reached an important inflection point where substantial milestones can be met and I want to make sure that the Company is exposed to a much broader audience as it continues to progress."

In consideration for its services, Transcend will be paid a monthly fee of $18,750 per month for a twelve-month period starting immediately and ending on July 25th 2024. The Company has also granted 1,500,000 options to Transcend priced at $0.15 per share and exercisable until July 24th, 2028.

More information about Transcend Capital can be found on their website at: https://www.transcendcapitalinc.com/

About Ammpower

Ammpower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the 'cracking', or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. Ammpower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM(TM) prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry.

