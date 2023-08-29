Menü Artikel
Lavras Gold drills 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold at Fazenda do Posto discovery

Hole 23FP002 includes 160 metres at 1.79 g/t gold including 68 metres at 2.09 g/t gold

  • Long, continuous bulk tonnage style of gold mineralization in intrusive-hosted gold system
  • Hole drilled at new Fazenda do Posto target, located 150 metres west of Butiá Gold Deposit
  • Blind gold discovery with no surface expression of mineralization opens up new exploration potential
  • Two drill rigs now in area following up

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2023 -- Good, old-fashioned boots on the ground field exploration has yielded a potentially game-changing discovery for Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF). Drilling at the new Fazenda do Posto discovery on the Company's LDS Project in southern Brazil has returned assay results with remarkably continuous mineralization of 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including:

  • 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including
    • 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres
    • 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres.

Drill hole 23FP002 was collared roughly 150 metres west of the Butiá Gold Deposit, which has an NI 43-101 gold resource (see details below) of approximately 500,000 ounces.

The hole tested a blind target with no obvious signs of surface mineralization in an area of recessive topography across an interpreted northeast trending fault. The hole was drilled north on a 020 degree azimuth and a dip of 060 degrees.

"This new discovery on our Fazenda do Posto claim block is a potential game changer for Lavras Gold," said Michael Durose, Lavras Gold's President and CEO. "It is remarkable that we have discovered a long, continuous bulk-tonnage disseminated style of gold mineralization in this intrusive-hosted gold system only 150 metres from the western edge of the Butiá Gold Deposit.

"This is a blind gold discovery associated with an interpreted down-dropped block of rock across a northeast trending fault. The discovery was made by good old-fashioned field geology with boots on the ground.

"Congratulations to our entire team in Brazil for this excellent outcome. We have two drill rigs in this target area and will vigorously follow up with the goal of fast-tracking the process of defining the geometry and grade distribution of this important new discovery."

Discussion of drilling results

The Fazenda do Posto discovery is located along the western edge of the Lavras do Sul intrusive complex approximately 4.7 kilometres southwest of the town of Lavras do Sul (Figure 1). Drill hole 23FP002 was collared about 150 metres west of the Butiá Gold Deposit (Figure 2) in an area of recessive topography.

A BLIND DISCOVERY

There is no obvious surface expression of this gold discovery. A surface gold-in-soil anomaly occurs immediately to the east of Fazenda do Posto and is associated with the Butiá Gold Deposit (see Figure 3).

Butiá hosts an NI 43-101 compliant near-surface gold resource of about 500,000 ounces, as detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for Butiá Gold Prospect dated and effective January 25, 2022. The report was prepared by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda. for Lavras Gold Corp. and is available on the Company's website and www.sedar.com under Lavras Gold's issuer profile.

The area where drill hole 23FP002 was collared was previously interpreted to be outside of the favourable rocks hosting the Lavras do Sul gold deposits in the Fazenda do Posto granodiorites.

However, a reinterpretation of the previous drill hole information from the Butiá Gold Deposit, combined with field observations that the area west of Butiá was associated with recessive topography, and possibly related to a zone of hydrothermal alteration that was causing this recessive feature was the reason to test this target.

Further interpretation suggested that there was a northeast trending fault, and that it was possibly related to major crustal-scale structures known in the district. This interpretation was reaffirmed by a drone aeromagenetic survey that Lavras Gold completed in the area.

Drill hole 23FP002 was collared with an azimuth of north 020 and an inclined angle of 060 degrees. A cross section looking west at 23FP002 is shown in Figure 4. The hole encountered 114 metres of overlying cover rock interpreted to be the Fazenda do Posto granodiorite. The bottom of this granodiorite appears to be silicified or albitized. This alteration has almost completely replaced the original quartz and feldspar minerals in the granodiorite (see Figure 5). There is virtually no gold detected in this rock which may be acting as a cap and thereby masking any gold anomalism at surface. The hole then enters a long continuous interval of gold-mineralized red-brick coloured episyenite from 114 metres to 431 metres (Figure 6), with smaller intervals of moderately mineralized perthitic granite. This is followed by mineralized perthitic granite from 431 metres to 453 metres, and then unmineralized perthitic granite to the bottom of the hole at 465 metres.

The highlights of drill hole 23FP002 gold assay results are 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including:

  • 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including
    • 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres
    • 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres.

The gold mineralization is hosted in a brick-red coloured hydrothermally altered intrusive rock called "episyenite," which consists of approximately 95% potassium feldspar, 1-3% black iron-rich chlorite, 1-2% millimetre-scale grey-white carbonate vesicles, and 1-3% very fine-grained to fine grained disseminated and framboidal pyrite and arsenian pyrite.

These disseminated sulphides are intimately associated with black clots of iron-rich chlorite that occurs in the matrix to the feldspar minerals.

Significantly, there is no visible quartz in the episyenite, as the rocks are silica undersaturated and the alteration is interpreted to be of alkaline affinity.

Locally, larger cubic pyrite creates a framboidal texture. Occasional, cross-cutting millimetre tocentimetre scale sulphide veinlets result in higher grade gold values typically in the 4 to 6 g/t range (see Figures 7 and 8).

While the entire 340 metre interval is gold mineralized, it is very significant that there are long intervals of bulk-tonnage style higher-grade gold above 2 g/t as highlighted above. These higher-grade intervals suggest the hole may be tracking toward a feeder structure although further drilling is required to confirm this. This new gold discovery is open in all directions.

There are several zones of typically 8 to 10 metres of less than 0.20 g/t material usually associated with intervals of perthitic granite. When these low-grade zones are removed from the analysis, we estimate that the mineralized rock has an average gold grade of 1.35 g/t over 269 metres.

Table 1 tabulates the assay results for the mineralized interval of drill hole 23FP002. Sampling was completed on 1 metre intervals for the entire length of the drill hole. Three 50 gram aliquots were assayed for each 1 metre sample, and the average grade of the three aliquots was used to derive the final gold grade.

Next steps at Fazenda do Posto and Butiá

Indications are that a significant gold mineral system is developing at the Fazenda do Posto gold discovery and the adjacent Butiá Gold Deposit.

Two drill rigs are on site testing these areas.

The near-term objective is to define the geometry and gold grade distribution of the Fazenda do Posto discovery and possibly look for more blind discoveries. The second objective is to test for extensions to the mineralized footprint of the Butiá Gold Deposit.

It is noteworthy that the alteration system and gold-in-soil anomaly at Butiá extends for more than 3 kilometres in a southeast-northwest direction, and for greater than 2 kilometres to the north towards the Galvao and Zeca Souza discoveries (Figure 3). It is also noteworthy that Fazenda do Posto has a higher-grade core of mineralization that could materially enhance the overall economics of a potential mining project.

The medium-term goal is to de-risk the Fazenda do Posto discovery and Butiá Gold Deposit such that a preliminary economic study defining the general scope of a gold mining project can be prepared.

OVERALL LDS EXPLORATION PROGRAM MARKED BY EXCEPTIONAL SUCCESS

In addition to these positive developments, Lavras Gold has had exceptional exploration success since going public in April 2022. The Caneleira Gold Discovery has been reinterpreted, and new gold mineral systems have been found at Zeca Souza, Galvao, Matilde, Matilde Extension, and Vila Marieta. Although Butiá and Fazendo do Posto are developing into the centre of gravity at LDS, the exploration upside on the property is very significant.

Qualified person

Michael Durose, Lavras Gold's President and CEO, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release.

Quality assurance and quality control

For the Fazenda do Posto discovery, sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.

All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500 g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.

Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50 g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50 g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.

Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.

Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC, OTCQB: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a multi-million-ounce gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State, and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on www.lavrasgold.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contact information

Michael Durose, President & CEO, or Annemarie Brissenden, Investor Relations
+1-416-844-6284 | investor@lavrasgold.com

DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements, including those on planned exploration activities and goals, are only objectives and predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including the risks and factors that generally affect exploration and the uncertainty of exploration results. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business, refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis recently filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

FIGURE 1
Location of Fazenda do Posto relative to Butiá Gold Deposit, as well as the advanced gold discoveries at the LDS Project.


FIGURE 2
Location of drill hole 23FP002 Relative to Butiá Gold Deposit - plan view with assays. Note northeast trending fault. Fazendo do Posto is interpreted to be a down dropped block of mineralized rock on the west side of the fault.


FIGURE 3
Plan view showing gold-in-soil anomalism relative to the Fazenda do Posto discovery and Butiá Gold Deposit. Fazenda do Posto is a blind gold discovery located on a down-dropped block to the west of Butiá. The gold in soil anomaly measures 4.2 kilometres in a southeast-northwest direction and for more than 1.5 kilometres to the northeast towards the Galvao and Zeca Souza gold targets. Note the isolated gold anomaly about 450 metres to the west of drill hole 23FP002.


FIGURE 4
Cross section of drill hole 23FP002 looking west. The hole intersected 340 metres grading 1.09 g/t gold from 117 metres including 160 metres grading 1.79 g/t gold from 199 metres including 27 metres grading 2.07 g/t gold from 208 metres and 68 metres grading 2.09 g/t gold from 293 metres. Salmon colour is Fazenda do Posto granodiorite, yellow is episyenite, pink is perthitic granite. Note scale at bottom of hole. 1 ppm gold = 1 gram per tonne.


FIGURE 5
Example of albitized and/or silicified Fazenda do Posto granodiorite cover rock from drill hole 23FP002 at 109 metres. The original rock textures have been nearly completely obliterated due to hydrothermal alkalic alteration. Remnant quartz and feldspar phenocrysts are evident. It is postulated that this rock was acting as a barrier or cap masking any surface expression of gold mineralization.


FIGURE 6
Typical example of gold mineralization in episyenite from drill hole 23FP002. The rock consists of 95% brick red potassium feldspar, 2-3% black to dark green iron-rich chlorite, 1-2% grey and white carbonate vesicles, and 1-3% disseminated pyrite and arsenian pyrite. This example is from drill hole 23FP002 from 136 to 137 metres. This interval grades 1.635 g/t gold. The brick red colouration in the feldspar is from iron and barium. Note that the feldspar grain boundaries are sub-rounded to sub-angular reflecting pervasive metasomatic alteration likely from alkaline fluids.


FIGURE 7
Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 at 158 to 159 metres showing a cross-cutting centimetre scale sulphide veinlet consisting of pyrite, arsenian pyrite, and galena. This 1 metre interval assayed 6.90 g/t gold.


FIGURE 8
Episyenite from drill hole 23FP002 showing millimetre-scale cross-cutting pyrite veinlets and disseminations from an interval of 213 to 214 metres. This 1 metre interval assayed 4.03 g/t gold.


TABLE 1
Summary table of drilling assay results from drill hole 23FP002 on Fazenda do Posto target.

Hole Azimuth
(degrees)		 Dip
(degrees)		 End of hole
(metres)		 From
(metres)		 To
(metres)		 Gold interval
(metres)		 Gold grade
(g/t)		 Lithology
23FP002 020 -60 464.59 27.00 28.00 1.00 4.580 Granodiorite FP
117.00 118.00 1.00 0.421 Episyenite
118.00 119.00 1.00 0.248 Episyenite
119.00 120.00 1.00 0.695 Episyenite
120.00 121.00 1.00 0.568 Episyenite
121.00 122.00 1.00 0.600 Episyenite
122.00 123.00 1.00 0.517 Episyenite
123.00 124.00 1.00 0.433 Episyenite
124.00 125.00 1.00 0.231 Episyenite
125.00 126.00 1.00 0.253 Episyenite
126.00 127.00 1.00 0.048 Episyenite
127.00 128.00 1.00 0.013 Episyenite
128.00 129.00 1.00 0.299 Episyenite
129.00 130.00 1.00 0.021 Episyenite
130.00 131.00 1.00 0.086 Episyenite
131.00 132.00 1.00 0.068 Episyenite
132.00 133.00 1.00 0.606 Episyenite
133.00 134.00 1.00 0.124 Episyenite
134.00 135.00 1.00 1.047 Episyenite
135.00 136.00 1.00 1.108 Episyenite
136.00 137.00 1.00 1.405 Episyenite
137.00 138.00 1.00 0.543 Episyenite
138.00 139.00 1.00 0.495 Episyenite
139.00 140.00 1.00 0.726 Episyenite
140.00 141.00 1.00 1.253 Episyenite
141.00 142.00 1.00 0.578 Episyenite
142.00 143.00 1.00 1.345 Episyenite
143.00 144.00 1.00 0.691 Episyenite
144.00 145.00 1.00 0.118 Episyenite
145.00 146.00 1.00 1.282 Episyenite
146.00 147.00 1.00 0.290 Episyenite
147.00 148.00 1.00 0.015 Episyenite
148.00 149.00 1.00 0.018 Episyenite
149.00 150.00 1.00 0.081 Episyenite
150.00 151.00 1.00 0.146 Episyenite
151.00 152.00 1.00 0.149 Episyenite
152.00 153.00 1.00 0.158 Episyenite
153.00 154.00 1.00 0.039 Perthitic granite
154.00 155.00 1.00 0.050 Episyenite
155.00 156.00 1.00 0.204 Episyenite
156.00 157.00 1.00 0.256 Episyenite
157.00 158.00 1.00 0.088 Episyenite
158.00 159.00 1.00 7.060 Episyenite
159.00 160.00 1.00 0.626 Episyenite
160.00 161.00 1.00 0.384 Episyenite
161.00 162.00 1.00 0.712 Episyenite
162.00 163.00 1.00 1.008 Episyenite
163.00 164.00 1.00 0.407 Episyenite
164.00 165.00 1.00 1.189 Episyenite
165.00 166.00 1.00 0.985 Episyenite
166.00 167.00 1.00 0.512 Episyenite
167.00 168.00 1.00 0.379 Episyenite
168.00 169.00 1.00 0.058 Perthitic granite
169.00 170.00 1.00 0.012 Perthitic granite
170.00 171.00 1.00 0.007 Perthitic granite
171.00 172.00 1.00 0.000 Perthitic granite
172.00 173.00 1.00 0.006 Perthitic granite
173.00 174.00 1.00 0.049 Perthitic granite
174.00 175.00 1.00 0.103 Perthitic granite
175.00 176.00 1.00 0.537 Perthitic granite
176.00 177.00 1.00 0.195 Perthitic granite
177.00 178.00 1.00 0.000 Perthitic granite
178.00 179.51 1.51 0.022 Perthitic granite
179.51 180.00 0.49 0.115 Episyenite
180.00 181.00 1.00 0.149 Episyenite
181.00 182.00 1.00 0.964 Episyenite
182.00 183.00 1.00 0.869 Episyenite
183.00 184.00 1.00 0.106 Episyenite
184.00 185.00 1.00 0.379 Episyenite
185.00 186.00 1.00 0.114 Episyenite
186.00 187.00 1.00 0.077 Episyenite
187.00 188.00 1.00 0.609 Episyenite
188.00 189.00 1.00 0.512 Episyenite
189.00 190.00 1.00 0.457 Episyenite
190.00 191.00 1.00 0.695 Episyenite
191.00 192.00 1.00 0.408 Episyenite
192.00 193.00 1.00 0.217 Episyenite
193.00 194.00 1.00 0.175 Episyenite
194.00 195.00 1.00 0.113 Episyenite
195.00 196.00 1.00 0.132 Episyenite
196.00 197.00 1.00 0.150 Episyenite
197.00 198.00 1.00 0.189 Episyenite
198.00 199.00 1.00 0.304 Episyenite
199.00 200.00 1.00 1.034 Episyenite
200.00 201.00 1.00 4.570 Episyenite
201.00 202.00 1.00 1.159 Episyenite
202.00 203.00 1.00 1.085 Episyenite
203.00 204.00 1.00 1.383 Episyenite
204.00 205.00 1.00 1.493 Episyenite
205.00 206.25 1.25 2.190 Episyenite
206.25 207.00 0.75 0.980 Episyenite
207.00 208.00 1.00 0.661 Episyenite
208.00 209.00 1.00 1.972 Episyenite
209.00 210.00 1.00 0.992 Episyenite
210.00 211.00 1.00 1.288 Episyenite
211.00 212.00 1.00 2.583 Episyenite
212.00 213.00 1.00 2.643 Episyenite
213.00 214.00 1.00 4.033 Episyenite
214.00 215.00 1.00 0.637 Episyenite
215.00 216.00 1.00 1.532 Episyenite
216.00 217.00 1.00 1.728 Episyenite
217.00 218.00 1.00 1.747 Episyenite
218.00 219.00 1.00 3.167 Episyenite
219.00 220.00 1.00 2.760 Episyenite
220.00 221.00 1.00 2.067 Episyenite
221.00 222.00 1.00 1.680 Episyenite
222.00 223.00 1.00 4.353 Episyenite
223.00 224.00 1.00 3.103 Episyenite
224.00 225.00 1.00 1.528 Episyenite
225.00 226.00 1.00 0.851 Episyenite
226.00 227.00 1.00 3.243 Episyenite
227.00 228.00 1.00 1.777 Episyenite
228.00 229.00 1.00 1.290 Episyenite
229.00 230.00 1.00 1.992 Episyenite
230.00 231.00 1.00 2.667 Episyenite
231.00 232.00 1.00 1.653 Episyenite
232.00 233.00 1.00 2.042 Episyenite
233.00 234.00 1.00 2.170 Episyenite
234.00 235.00 1.00 1.892 Episyenite
235.00 236.00 1.00 1.380 Episyenite
236.00 237.00 1.00 1.495 Episyenite
237.00 238.00 1.00 0.952 Episyenite
238.00 239.00 1.00 1.688 Episyenite
239.00 240.00 1.00 1.673 Episyenite
240.00 241.00 1.00 1.232 Episyenite
241.00 242.00 1.00 1.233 Episyenite
242.00 243.00 1.00 1.942 Episyenite
243.00 244.00 1.00 0.281 Episyenite
244.00 245.00 1.00 1.898 Episyenite
245.00 246.00 1.00 1.863 Episyenite
246.00 247.00 1.00 1.673 Episyenite
247.00 248.00 1.00 1.022 Episyenite
248.00 249.00 1.00 1.202 Episyenite
249.00 250.00 1.00 1.083 Episyenite
250.00 251.00 1.00 1.385 Episyenite
251.00 252.00 1.00 0.938 Episyenite
252.00 253.00 1.00 0.944 Episyenite
253.00 254.00 1.00 0.663 Episyenite
254.00 255.00 1.00 1.672 Episyenite
255.00 256.00 1.00 1.187 Episyenite
256.00 257.00 1.00 2.137 Episyenite
257.00 258.00 1.00 1.537 Episyenite
258.00 259.00 1.00 0.499 Episyenite
259.00 260.00 1.00 2.075 Episyenite
260.00 261.00 1.00 0.762 Episyenite
261.00 262.00 1.00 1.330 Episyenite
262.00 263.00 1.00 0.496 Episyenite
263.00 264.00 1.00 0.578 Episyenite
264.00 265.00 1.00 8.870 Episyenite
265.00 266.00 1.00 2.900 Episyenite
266.00 267.16 1.16 1.512 Episyenite
267.16 268.00 0.84 1.397 Episyenite
268.00 269.00 1.00 1.257 Episyenite
269.00 270.00 1.00 1.205 Episyenite
270.00 271.00 1.00 0.534 Episyenite
271.00 272.00 1.00 0.709 Episyenite
272.00 273.00 1.00 0.953 Episyenite
273.00 274.00 1.00 1.417 Episyenite
274.00 275.00 1.00 0.502 Episyenite
275.00 276.00 1.00 1.693 Episyenite
276.00 277.00 1.00 2.170 Episyenite
277.00 278.00 1.00 1.687 Episyenite
278.00 279.00 1.00 0.708 Episyenite
279.00 280.00 1.00 1.193 Episyenite
280.00 281.00 1.00 1.079 Episyenite
281.00 282.00 1.00 1.522 Episyenite
282.00 283.00 1.00 1.807 Episyenite
283.00 284.00 1.00 1.268 Episyenite
284.00 285.00 1.00 1.460 Episyenite
285.00 286.00 1.00 1.502 Episyenite
286.00 287.00 1.00 0.963 Episyenite
287.00 288.00 1.00 1.309 Episyenite
288.00 289.00 1.00 1.912 Episyenite
289.00 290.00 1.00 1.094 Episyenite
290.00 291.00 1.00 0.582 Episyenite
291.00 292.00 1.00 0.481 Episyenite
292.00 293.00 1.00 0.857 Episyenite
293.00 294.00 1.00 3.483 Episyenite
294.00 295.00 1.00 2.837 Episyenite
295.00 296.00 1.00 2.258 Episyenite
296.00 297.00 1.00 2.450 Episyenite
297.00 298.00 1.00 0.798 Episyenite
298.00 299.00 1.00 0.978 Episyenite
299.00 300.00 1.00 1.802 Episyenite
300.00 301.00 1.00 1.612 Episyenite
301.00 302.00 1.00 1.530 Episyenite
302.00 303.00 1.00 1.492 Episyenite
303.00 304.00 1.00 2.877 Episyenite
304.00 305.00 1.00 1.425 Episyenite
305.00 306.00 1.00 1.250 Episyenite
306.00 307.00 1.00 1.958 Episyenite
307.00 308.00 1.00 0.748 Episyenite
308.00 309.00 1.00 2.202 Episyenite
309.00 310.00 1.00 1.743 Episyenite
310.00 311.00 1.00 1.783 Episyenite
311.00 312.00 1.00 1.395 Episyenite
312.00 313.00 1.00 1.322 Episyenite
313.00 314.00 1.00 2.750 Episyenite
314.00 315.00 1.00 1.868 Episyenite
315.00 316.00 1.00 2.277 Episyenite
316.00 317.00 1.00 2.267 Episyenite
317.00 318.00 1.00 1.627 Episyenite
318.00 319.00 1.00 2.160 Episyenite
319.00 320.00 1.00 2.930 Episyenite
320.00 321.00 1.00 2.720 Episyenite
321.00 322.00 1.00 3.477 Episyenite
322.00 323.00 1.00 2.233 Episyenite
323.00 324.00 1.00 1.812 Episyenite
324.00 325.00 1.00 3.437 Episyenite
325.00 326.00 1.00 2.343 Episyenite
326.00 327.00 1.00 6.073 Episyenite
327.00 328.00 1.00 2.350 Episyenite
328.00 329.00 1.00 2.363 Episyenite
329.00 330.00 1.00 1.463 Episyenite
330.00 331.00 1.00 1.332 Episyenite
331.00 332.00 1.00 2.913 Episyenite
332.00 333.00 1.00 2.457 Episyenite
333.00 334.00 1.00 1.180 Episyenite
334.00 335.00 1.00 0.600 Episyenite
335.00 336.00 1.00 1.618 Episyenite
336.00 337.00 1.00 2.413 Episyenite
337.00 338.00 1.00 1.512 Episyenite
338.00 339.00 1.00 3.083 Episyenite
339.00 340.00 1.00 1.835 Episyenite
340.00 341.00 1.00 2.067 Episyenite
341.00 342.00 1.00 2.292 Episyenite
342.00 343.00 1.00 2.843 Episyenite
343.00 344.00 1.00 2.683 Episyenite
344.00 345.00 1.00 2.497 Episyenite
345.00 346.00 1.00 2.790 Episyenite
346.00 347.00 1.00 2.018 Episyenite
347.00 348.00 1.00 1.402 Episyenite
348.00 349.00 1.00 1.211 Episyenite
349.00 350.00 1.00 3.340 Episyenite
350.00 351.00 1.00 2.135 Episyenite
351.00 352.00 1.00 4.660 Episyenite
352.00 353.00 1.00 2.410 Episyenite
353.00 354.00 1.00 1.248 Episyenite
354.00 355.00 1.00 1.960 Episyenite
355.00 356.00 1.00 1.405 Episyenite
356.00 357.00 1.00 1.092 Episyenite
357.00 358.00 1.00 1.730 Episyenite
358.00 359.00 1.00 1.390 Episyenite
359.00 360.00 1.00 0.478 Episyenite
360.00 361.00 1.00 0.235 Episyenite
361.00 362.00 1.00 0.141 Episyenite
362.00 363.00 1.00 0.260 Episyenite
363.00 364.00 1.00 0.122 Episyenite
364.00 365.00 1.00 0.136 Episyenite
365.00 366.00 1.00 0.047 Episyenite
366.00 367.00 1.00 0.259 Episyenite
367.00 368.00 1.00 0.231 Episyenite
368.00 369.00 1.00 0.269 Episyenite
369.00 370.00 1.00 0.036 Episyenite
370.00 371.00 1.00 0.114 Episyenite
371.00 372.00 1.00 0.106 Episyenite
372.00 373.00 1.00 0.262 Episyenite
373.00 374.00 1.00 0.233 Episyenite
374.00 375.00 1.00 0.254 Episyenite
375.00 376.00 1.00 0.269 Episyenite
376.00 377.00 1.00 0.640 Episyenite
377.00 378.00 1.00 1.200 Episyenite
378.00 379.00 1.00 2.227 Episyenite
379.00 380.00 1.00 4.160 Episyenite
380.00 381.00 1.00 2.180 Episyenite
381.00 382.00 1.00 0.751 Episyenite
382.00 383.00 1.00 0.529 Episyenite
383.00 384.00 1.00 3.817 Episyenite
384.00 385.00 1.00 1.505 Episyenite
385.00 386.00 1.00 1.593 Episyenite
386.00 387.00 1.00 0.583 Episyenite
387.00 388.00 1.00 0.741 Episyenite
388.00 389.00 1.00 0.258 Episyenite
389.00 390.00 1.00 0.268 Episyenite
390.00 391.00 1.00 0.325 Episyenite
391.00 392.00 1.00 0.312 Episyenite
392.00 393.00 1.00 0.336 Episyenite
393.00 394.00 1.00 0.336 Episyenite
394.00 395.00 1.00 0.235 Episyenite
395.00 396.00 1.00 0.290 Episyenite
396.00 397.00 1.00 0.279 Episyenite
397.00 398.00 1.00 0.286 Episyenite
398.00 399.00 1.00 0.118 Episyenite
399.00 400.00 1.00 0.178 Episyenite
400.00 401.00 1.00 0.114 Episyenite
401.00 402.00 1.00 0.206 Episyenite
402.00 403.00 1.00 0.194 Episyenite
403.00 404.00 1.00 0.586 Episyenite
404.00 405.00 1.00 0.105 Episyenite
405.00 406.00 1.00 0.106 Episyenite
406.00 407.00 1.00 0.124 Episyenite
407.00 408.00 1.00 0.121 Episyenite
408.00 409.00 1.00 0.166 Episyenite
409.00 410.00 1.00 0.068 Episyenite
410.00 411.00 1.00 0.085 Episyenite
411.00 412.00 1.00 0.108 Episyenite
412.00 413.00 1.00 0.135 Episyenite
413.00 414.00 1.00 0.162 Episyenite
414.00 415.00 1.00 0.078 Episyenite
415.00 416.67 1.67 0.135 Episyenite
416.67 418.04 1.37 0.016 Perthitic granite
418.04 419.00 0.96 0.091 Episyenite
419.00 420.00 1.00 0.156 Episyenite
420.00 421.00 1.00 0.167 Episyenite
421.00 422.00 1.00 0.169 Episyenite
422.00 423.00 1.00 0.234 Episyenite
423.00 424.00 1.00 0.105 Episyenite
424.00 425.00 1.00 0.149 Episyenite
425.00 426.00 1.00 0.025 Perthitic granite
426.00 427.00 1.00 0.015 Perthitic granite
427.00 428.00 1.00 0.117 Episyenite
428.00 429.00 1.00 0.131 Episyenite
429.00 430.00 1.00 0.073 Episyenite
430.00 431.12 1.12 0.135 Episyenite
431.12 432.00 0.88 0.313 Perthitic granite
432.00 433.00 1.00 0.052 Perthitic granite
433.00 434.00 1.00 0.042 Perthitic granite
434.00 435.00 1.00 0.066 Perthitic granite
435.00 436.00 1.00 0.334 Perthitic granite
436.00 437.00 1.00 0.611 Perthitic granite
437.00 438.00 1.00 0.036 Perthitic granite
438.00 439.00 1.00 0.024 Perthitic granite
439.00 440.00 1.00 0.153 Perthitic granite
440.00 441.00 1.00 0.229 Perthitic granite
441.00 442.00 1.00 0.291 Perthitic granite
442.00 443.00 1.00 0.492 Perthitic granite
443.00 444.00 1.00 1.055 Perthitic granite
444.00 445.00 1.00 1.175 Perthitic granite
445.00 446.00 1.00 0.243 Perthitic granite
446.00 447.00 1.00 0.272 Perthitic granite
447.00 448.00 1.00 0.577 Perthitic granite
448.00 449.00 1.00 0.279 Perthitic granite
449.00 450.21 1.21 0.202 Perthitic granite
450.21 451.00 0.79 0.123 Perthitic granite
451.00 452.00 1.00 0.433 Perthitic granite

Notes

  • Assumes 0.25 g/t gold cut-off grade, no top cut.
  • The Company has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed.
  • Intervals represent drill core interval; true widths have not been determined at this time.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f88038e9-923e-499d-8db4-9e0cbcad996b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3da69475-e024-414a-b4df-c6336096f965

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44eeba1e-0b8f-4a47-a822-967fe82c7488

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74757689-f560-4a9b-8ee6-80770f8f69a2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aeadbce-3562-4111-8a2d-4b1ce848e7cf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/187eeeae-6c18-4293-90ec-a322ae3c54a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d016cfd-073a-44d3-ab2a-9bb5f8a5e632

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2357b2c-2f7f-49c1-b061-348271e68fc7




