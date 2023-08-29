Teako Minerals Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Vancouver, August 29, 2023 - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Liam Hardy and Mr. Owen Garfield to the board of directors of the Company.

Additionally, the Company announces that Mr. Scott Young has resigned as a director of Teako Minerals. The Company wishes to thank him for his tenure and service, and success in his future endeavours.

Mr. Liam Hardy has a family background in mineral exploration, along with a degree in geology from the University of Brighton in the UK. He brings a mix of ore-hunting and corporate development experience to the team, having worked as a geochemical analyst and as an exploration geologist in West Africa, before focusing on streamlining communications in exploration businesses through the founding of 'Spotlight Mining', while also developing several international mineral exploration ventures. Liam is CEO of the private European base metals developer, Ekometall Exploration, who hold Austria's largest copper exploration licences and are active in the field testing past-producing mines for economic viability.

Mr. Owen Garfield is a Chartered Mineral Surveyor based in the UK who worked as a specialist mineral valuer for over 10 years at the Valuation Office Agency. Owen has also worked as a Mineral Estates Surveyor for Tilcon which was subsequently merged with Tarmac, part of the CRH Company, where he was a mineral planner. He holds a BSc degree in Mineral Estates Management from Sheffield Hallam University. He is currently the Managing Director and owner of a surveying company in the UK. Additionally, Mr. Owen Garfield is a Director of EGR Exploration Ltd.

Sven Gollan, Chief Executive Officer of Teako Minerals, comments, "We're thrilled to welcome Liam and Owen to our board of directors. Liam's impressive geological expertise, extensive network, and experience in international corporate development will undoubtedly bring invaluable insights to our team. His insight into sustainable ways of doing exploration and his focused approach on Europe aligns perfectly with our growth strategy, enhancing our potential in that region. Owen's understanding of mineral planning requirements for successful mineral development is a tremendous asset. Owen's knowledge will play a pivotal role in both screening and assessing existing and future projects. With Liam and Owen on board, the Company is well-equipped to navigate the industry's complexities and further elevate Teako's standing in the market."

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Norway & Finland exploring for Copper Cobalt & Gold. The adoption of advanced technologies such as the SCS Exploration Product aligns with its strategy to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF Teako Minerals Corp.

"Sven Gollan"

CEO

T: +43 5522 500429

Email: sven.gollan@teakominerals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include: (a) Liam's geological expertise, extensive network, and experience in international corporate development will undoubtedly bring invaluable insights to the team at Teako, and (b) Owen's knowledge will play a pivotal role in both screening and assessing existing and future projects. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's interim Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 30, 2023.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178815