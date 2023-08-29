TAMPA, August 29, 2023 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced that Joc O'Rourke intends to retire and that Mosaic's Board of Directors has unanimously elected Bruce Bodine, currently SVP - North America, to succeed Mr. O'Rourke as the Company's Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2024. Mr. O'Rourke relinquished the title of President effective immediately and will resign as CEO and a member of the Mosaic Board of Directors effective December 31, 2023, after which Mr. O'Rourke will serve as a Senior Advisor until mid-2024. Mr. Bodine has been elected President of the company and a member of the Mosaic Board of Directors effective immediately.

"Joc's leadership over the past 8 years strengthened Mosaic," said Greg Ebel, Chairman of Mosaic's Board of Directors. "The company today is larger, more geographically diverse, more resilient and in excellent financial condition. My fellow directors join me in wishing him all the best as he transitions to a well-deserved retirement. The board has full confidence in Bruce and the other members of Mosaic's talented Senior Leadership Team. Together they will build on Joc's legacy of success on behalf of all Mosaic stakeholders."

"I am proud of Mosaic's accomplishments over the past decade, and I know Bruce will lead the company to still greater success," Mr. O'Rourke said. "It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as President and CEO alongside Mosaic's thousands of exceptionally talented people around the world."

Mr. Bodine has worked for Mosaic and its predecessor company for many years and held a number of executive roles, including Senior Vice President - Potash, Senior Vice President - Phosphates, and Vice President-Supply Chain. In his role as SVP - North America he also led the North American Sales team. Additionally, he led the integration of Mosaic's North America Businesses and currently leads enterprise-wide operations.

"I am grateful for the support of the Mosaic Board of Directors and my extremely talented management team colleagues," Mr. Bodine said. "Joc's leadership made Mosaic stronger. We will continue to meet Mosaic's noble mission-to help the world grow the food it needs-while operating safely and responsibly."

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

