Andean Precious Metals Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

22:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, August 31, 2023 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Thursday August 31, 2023.

A total of 137,515,220 common shares were voted at the Meeting, being 87.34% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. A majority of shareholders voted in favor of the management resolutions brought before the Meeting, including:

  1. The number of directors of the Company was fixed at six (6)
  1. The members elected to the Company's Board of Directors for the ensuing year are as follows:
  • Grant Angwin
  • Yohann Bouchard
  • Felipe Canales
  • Peter Gundy
  • Alberto Morales
  • Ramiro Villarreal
  1. KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year
  1. The continuance of the Company out of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) was approved.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals is a growth-focused precious metals producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating continuously since 2008, producing an average of 5 million oz of silver equivalent per year. The Company is seeking accretive growth opportunities in Bolivia and the Americas. Andean is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations.

For more information, please contact:

Trish Moran
VP Investor Relations
tmoran@andeanpm.com
T: +1 416 564 4290

Anna Speyer
NATIONAL Capital Markets
aspeyer@national.ca
T: +1 416 848 1376

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179249


