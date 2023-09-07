Trigon Applies for Extension of Warrants

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM; OTCQB: PNTZF) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of (i) 3,781,250 common share purchase warrants previously set to expire on September 20, 2023 with an exercise price of $0.50, (ii) 6,889,499 common share purchase warrants previously set to expire on September 24, 2023 with an exercise price of $0.45, and (iii) 735,999 common share purchase warrants previously set to expire on October 8, 2023 with an exercise price of $0.45, each to March 31, 2024.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill and Addana projects, highly prospective copper and silver exploration projects.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the extension of the term of the Trigon common share purchase warrants and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

