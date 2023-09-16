Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Clarkham Capital Ltd.

Kelowna, September 15, 2023 - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") has engaged Clarkham Capital Ltd. to provide investor relations and consulting services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community. Services include the preparation of articles and coverages on several financial platforms and newsletters. Services will also include the translation and distribution of news releases in Germany. The program will commence on Sept. 15 through to Jan. 15, 2024. Upon TSXV approval, Strathmore Plus will pay Clarkham Capital Ltd. €50,000 euros for their services.

Sebastian Korbach is the director of Clarkham but holds no securities in the capital of the Company and will not be compensated individually in any manner. No securities will be issued in connection with Clarkham's engagement.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate, and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the early 1960's. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. Strathmore Plus received an exploration permit for both the Beaver Rim and Agate projects and has applied for both exploration and drilling permits for Night Owl, which they hope to have approved in the next week.

