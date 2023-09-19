Midland in Partnership With Rio Tinto Identifies New Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites on Galinée Project

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2023 - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC"), is pleased to report the identification of a series of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes on the Galinée project, approximately 8 kilometres east of the Adina lithium deposit held by Winsome Resources ("Winsome"). The Galinée project is currently wholly owned by Midland and is subject to an option agreement signed with RTEC in June 2023 (see press release by Midland dated June 14, 2023). Field crews began working on Galinée near the end of August, following the complete lift of access restrictions in the James Bay region as a result of forest fires in the summer of 2023.



Highlights:

Discovery of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes 8 km east of Winsome's Adina project;

Spodumene-bearing pegmatites identified over several hundred of metres;

Prospecting underway and drilling to come in 2023.

Over a distance of several hundred of metres, spodumene-bearing pegmatites over several metres wide were identified on several outcrops by field crews after a few days of prospecting. A combination of ultraviolet (UV) lamp and a LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer were used to identify spodumene. Laboratory assay results are pending. Field crews continue to determine the lateral extent and the geometry of these spodumene-bearing pegmatites.

The Galinée project is located approximately 4 kilometres due east of the Adina showing held by Winsome. This showing is located at the contact between amphibolites of the Trieste Formation to the south and felsic intrusives to the north. This contact is marked by a major structure that likely controlled the emplacement of pegmatites at the Adina showing. This new discovery, on Galinée, of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes was made along the same highly favourable contact zone, which is present on the property over more than 7 kilometres, and which has never been explored for lithium in the past. This first exploration program includes prospecting, geological mapping as well as a high-resolution LiDAR survey.

Prospecting work on Galinée continues in preparation for a maiden drilling campaign to come later in 2023. Exploration works continue also on Chisaayuu, Corvette and Mythril East blocks.

Cautionary statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones.

Lithium mineralization occurring at Winsome's Adina deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be encountered on the Galinée project held by Midland.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as RTEC, BHP Canada Inc., Barrick Gold Corp., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Brunswick Exploration Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, Cosmos Exploration Limited and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and VP Exploration Mario Masson prepared this press release and verified the Galinée project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

