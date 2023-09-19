Leading the Charge: Lodestar Battery Metals Announces LIVE Webinar

Vancouver, September 19, 2023 - Lodestar Battery Metals (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), a Company focused on becoming a leading lithium exploration corporation in the Snow Lake Mining District in Manitoba, is pleased to announce that the Company is presenting a live virtual corporate update on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET/ 11 AM PT.

Shareholders and all interested parties are invited to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session with Lodestar's President, CEO and Chairman, Lowell Kamin. He'll discuss the Company's +11,000-hectare flagship Peny Property located in the prolific Snow Lake Mining District in Manitoba. The Company's recent successes and upcoming milestones for the coming year will also be presented.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on Lodestar's website.

For more information and to register: https://lodestarbatterymetals.ca/investors/upcoming-events/

About Lodestar Battery Metals Corp.

Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the battery metals space. The Company's 100% owned flagship Peny Property comprises of 47 mineral claims totalling 11,191 hectares in the Snow Lake District, Manitoba, with access to tier-1 existing infrastructure: railway, roads, airstrip, and power. The Company also owns 100% interest in two significant silver assets in Mexico. The Company intends to build a strong portfolio of battery metals projects to drive future growth through exploration success and from later-stage projects with production potential. The Lodestar business plan calls for a dynamic combination of developing its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships to achieve this growth. For more information, visit https://lodestarbatterymetals.ca/.

Contacts

Lodestar Battery Metals Corp.

Lowell Kamin, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board

(416) 272-1241

lowell@lodestarbatterymetals.ca

Investor Relations

Alyssa Barry, IR Labs Inc.

1-(833)-947-5227

alyssa@irlabs.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180984