Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Sept. 20, 2023 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on September 19, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited of a change to its interest in the Company and on September 15, 2023 crossed a particular threshold for notification.



A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall





Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Neil McDonald

Pearl Kellie





Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings





Tel: +44 20 3100 2000 BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)

Tim Blythe/Megan Ray





Tel: +44 207 138 3204 3PPB (Financial PR, North America)

Patrick Chidley

Paul Durham





Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Tel: +1 203 940 2538 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda





Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00BF0XVB15

Issuer Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Cape Town

Country of registered office (if applicable)

South Africa

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Sep-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Sep-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.923700 0.000000 10.923700 2096043 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.275500 0.000000 11.275500



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) JE00BF0XVB15 2096043 10.923700 Sub Total 8.A 2096043 10.923700%



8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1



8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold



10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

19-Sep-23

13. Place Of Completion

Cape Town