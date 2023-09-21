Thunder Gold Corp. Announces That Dr. Elliot Strashin Has Acquired More than 14% of the Outstanding Common Shares

Thunder Bay, September 21, 2023 - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") announces that on September 20, 2023, Dr. Elliot Strashin ("Strashin"), purchased through the TSX Venture Exchange, a total of 370,000 common shares of the Company trigging a regulatory requirement to file an Early Warning Report and issue a news release.

Immediately prior to the purchase of securities described above, Strashin owned 23,740,957 common shares, representing an approximately 13.81 per-cent interest in the Company on an undiluted basis. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Strashin and his joint actors own 24,110,957 common shares, representing an approximately 14.03 per-cent interest in the Company on an undiluted basis.

Strashin holds the shares of the Company for investment purposes only. Strashin intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Company, subsequent developments affecting the Company or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, Strashin may decide to purchase or sell securities of the Company. An early warning report will be filed on SEDAR.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corp., formerly White Metal Resources, is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit:

www.thundergoldcorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

For further information contact:

Wesley Hanson, President and CEO

(647) 202-7686

whanson@thundergoldcorp.com

