CopAur Drills 20 Metres of 12.6 g/t Gold; Including 4.7 Metres of 29.4 g/t Gold

Vancouver, September 29, 2023 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQB:COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the first diamond drill hole completed during 2023, and the first hole drilled since 2020, at the Company's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the "Kinsley Mountain Project" or "Kinsley Mountain") in Elko County, Nevada. The 2023 drilling follows up on the highly successful 49 hole, 18,000 metres 2020 Kinsley drill campaign.

Kinsley Mountain is a unique property, located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine1, hosting eastern Great Basin Carlin-type high-grade sulphide Gold (Western Flank Zone) and near surface oxide gold resources (Main Pit North target). See figure 2 and 3.

Diamond drill hole KMD23-01, located 550 metres northwest of the past-producing pits at Kinsley, returned 12.6 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold (au) over 20.3 metres; including 29.4 g/t Au over 4.7 metres (Table 1 and Figure 1).

Western Flank Zone (WFZ) resource infill drill hole KMD23-01, was designed to test below 2013 drill hole PK091CA that was the initial high-grade gold discovery hole at WFZ and terminated in mineralization at a depth of 292 metres. KMD23-01 successfully confirmed the high-grade gold mineralized intersect within this area of lower drill density transecting the complete section of the Secret Canyon Shale gold host.

Table 1: Kinsley Mountain 2023 Drilling Significant Intercepts

Hole ID Zone From To Interval

(m)1 Au (g/t)* CN Soluble Au

Recovery (%)** (dip/azimuth) (m) (m) KMD23-01 (-76/085) Western Flank 267.6 287.9 20.3 12.55 Sulphide including 283.2 287.9 4.7 29.43

* True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths.

**"Sulphide" defined as CN soluble gold recovery of <60%

The 2023 Kinsley Mountain drill program comprises a series of seven (7) RC drill holes and three (3) diamond drill holes completed at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, Main Pit North oxide target, and Kinsley Ridge targets. Additional results for RC drilling at Main Pit North targeting broad >0.2 g/t Au intercepts for near surface oxide gold resource expansion, and diamond drill holes (Western Flank Zone resource infill, and Kinsley Ridge geophysical target) will be released in the coming weeks as results become available (Figures 2 and 3).

CEO Jeremy Yaseniuk stated, "We are very pleased with the release of the first diamond drill hole assays of 2023 at Kinsley Mountain. We have once again demonstrated the very high gold grades that are the hallmark of the Western Flank Zone mineral resource. At the time of initial discovery in 2013 these high grades were interpreted to support district-scale potential at Kinsley. CopAur continues to firmly believe in that potential, which we look forward to demonstrating through upcoming drill results and continued exploration and infill drilling at Kinsley."





Figure 1. Western Flak Zone KMD23-01 Cross Section (looking north)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/182401_87235706248b7bae_001full.jpg



Figure 2. Oblique View Looking East Showing 2023 RC and Diamond Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/182401_87235706248b7bae_002full.jpg



Figure 3. Kinsley Mountain 2023 RC and Diamond Drilling Completed

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7895/182401_87235706248b7bae_003full.jpg

Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Methodology and QA/QC

Assaying was performed by ALS Global (ALS), Vancouver Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited analytical laboratory that is independent of CopAur Minerals Inc. and the QP. Drill core and RC drill samples were subject to crushing to a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard 30-gram fire-assay (FA) analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish, in addition to 51 element ICP-MS. Samples returning greater than 10 g/t Au are subject to gravimetric finish. Gold values returning greater than 0.1 g/t Au are also subject leach analysis where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by AAS.

CopAur Minerals Inc. follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. CopAur Minerals Inc. detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. CopAur Minerals Inc. is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant, and Christopher W. Livingstone, P.Geo. (BC), Senior Geologist, both of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, and "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Livingstone have verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

About CopAur

CPAU is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada and British Columbia. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing multiple holdings across both regions; the flagship being Kinsley Mountain Gold Property, a Carlin-style project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines) and its 100% owned Williams Project that points to significant gold-copper potential within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada.

