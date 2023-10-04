Aftermath Silver Announces Proposed Warrant Extension

Vancouver, October 4, 2023 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath") is pleased to announce that, subject to receipt of required approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will extend the expiry of a total of 7,921,199 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement offering which closed on November 14, 2019 (the "Private Placement") pursuant to which the Company issued 16,500,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit (of which 328,801 warrants have previously been exercised). Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one Warrant, with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share until November 14, 2022, at an exercise price of C$0.25. The expiry date of the Warrants were originally extended until November 14, 2023 and will be extended once again by one year from November 14, 2023 to November 14, 2024. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain the same.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

