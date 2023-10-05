Recharge Resources Receives Excellent Core Porosity Results for Pocitos One Lithium Brine Project

Vancouver, October 5, 2023 - Recharge Resources Ltd. ("Recharge" or the "Company") (RR:CSE) (RECHF:OTC) (SL5:Frankfurt) is delighted to announce the Company has received very favourable porosity and permeability results from the core analysis conducted by Core Laboratories in Australia from its Lithium Brine Project, Pocitos One in Salta, Argentina. The results will be input into the resource estimate calculations currently being prepared by WSP Australia as announced on July 24th, 2023.

In addition the core from 2018 holes PO1 and PO2 are being relogged by our geologists.

Results



Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1. Core laboratories final results from 7 cores tested

The value of effective porosity over 5% is acceptable and higher than 10% is exceptional at these depths and shows the sediments are not compacted at depth possibly containing a significant amount of brine (defined as porosity). Based on the porosity characteristics by depth, due to the presence of secondary pores, stratigraphic static pressure, and other factors, porosity shows fluctuations with increasing depth.

Generally speaking we will observe higher rates in bore holes than the laboratory. Additional work will be done using data and applying Darcy's Law to determine the flow rate (also known as permeability) through the uncompacted sediments containing halite and fractures. The primary goal in pore assessment is to quantify these pores, not just in terms of shape and size, but how they contribute to the overall fabric of the wet clays and its ability to transmit lithium bearing brines, and the bulk physical properties of the clay/halite sediments. Given the results and extreme flow rates from drill holes 1,2 and 3 at Pocitos we look forward to more positive results.

Porosity Work has been done on similar clay siltstone and sand sediments and the graph Figure 1 shows the transmission and grain size relativity.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 The Pocitos clays are between 10-100µm showing excellent transmission properties. From - Zhang, Zhichao, Pan, Zhenhui, Ping, 2022/07/01, Microstructural and mechanical effect of salt crystallization on remolded loess, 81, 10.1007/s12665-022-10476-9, Environmental Earth Sciences. µm is a micrometer or micron and 1 µm =0.001 millimeters.

David Greenway, President, and CEO commented, "I am excited to see things continue to develop positively for the Pocitos Lithium Brine Project. We are pushing forward on all fronts with our inaugural NI 43-101, a completed MT geophysics survey, a pending drill program, and a planned upcoming NI 43-101 resource estimate. The recently completed MT survey shows us exactly where the conductive brines containing lithium have been concentrating. These developments should make for an exciting next period for Recharge and its stakeholders at the Pocitos Project."

About Pocitos Lithium Brine Project

The Pocitos 1 Project is located approximately 10km from the township of Pocitos where there is gas, electricity, and accommodation. Pocitos 1 is approximately 800 hectares and is accessible by road. Collective exploration totals over US$2.0 million developing the project, including surface sampling, trenching, TEM and MT geophysics and drilling three wells that had outstanding brine flow results. Locations for immediate follow up drilling have already been designed and identified for upcoming exploration.

Lithium values of 169 ppm from drill hole 3 packer test assayed from laboratory analysis conducted by Alex Stewart were recorded during the project's December 2022 drill campaigns. A double packer sampling system in HQ Diamond drill holes were drilled to a depth of up to 409 metres. The flow of brine was observed to continue for more than five hours. All holes had exceptional brine flow rates. A NI 43-101 report has been released on the Pocitos 1 project.

Recharge is awaiting the completion of the process engineering work to be completed by Ekosolve Ltd to produce and assay the lithium carbonate being produced, where extraction was above 94% of the contained lithium in the brine i.e. 158.86ppm of lithium would have been recovered from 169ppm.

WSP Australia is waiting on the relogging of the cores to be completed before it delivers the Company's maiden resource estimate at Pocitos 1 that will result in an update of the NI 43-101 report completed by QP Phillip Thomas in June 2023.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Pocitos Lithium Claim Map

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein.

Mr. Thomas is independent of the Company and is not a shareholder of Recharge Resources. He visited the property between January 15th-22nd, 2023 and 8 May 2023 to select core to be sampled for resource estimate calculations.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

