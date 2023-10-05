Orford Discovers Nunavik's First Lithium-cesium-tantalum Bearing Pegmatites

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 - Orford Mining Corp. ("Orford") (TSXV: ORM) is pleased to announce that assay results from its recently completed exploration program on its Nunavik Lithium Properties (Figure 1) confirm the occurrence of Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites. During this initial exploration program, a total of 1,534 field stations and 489 samples of pegmatite were collected across Orford's expanded and 100% owned, 557 km2 of Lithium Properties in the prospective Cape Smith area of the Nunavik Region in northern Quebec. Results from the assays indicate the occurrence of LCT bearing pegmatites on three properties: kWatt (Figure 2), Flare and Cathode (Figure 1, Table 1 The presence of these rare element pegmatites (LCT) on its Nunavik Lithium properties are consistent with the last stages of the most fractioned granitic crystallizations where concentrations of critical metals such as lithium deposits may occur. The discovery of these dykes will help Orford vector its future exploration efforts.

David Christie, President and CEO of Orford, commented, "The success of Orford's inaugural exploration program on its 100% owned Nunavik Lithium Properties is a testament to our rigorous ground selection process and to our hardworking field teams. Discovering new LCT Pegmatite fields in this totally unexplored region is a huge step forward, giving us a solid foundation upon which to build a 2024 program."

Highlights of the 2023 Field Season Confirms Greenfield Lithium Pegmatite Vectors:

Regional metamorphic grade: upper greenschist / lower amphibolite.

Occurrence of peraluminous granite and leucogranite on Orford's Lithium Properties.

Key minerals identified in pegmatite indicative of proximity to fertile parent granite: green muscovite (+/- garnet, tourmaline, fluorite).

Assays indicate pegmatites are enriched in lithium, beryllium, tantalum, cesium, and rubidium

LCT-bearing pegmatites on at least 3 properties (Figure 1, Table 1) suggests high prospectivity for additional dykes.

Opportunity to generate additional targets and provide geochemical vector towards mineralization (more fractionated LCTs) using till assay data (results outstanding).

Orford has leveraged its competitive advantage in the region based on multi-year local operational experience and logistical preparedness which includes access to its centrally located camp, airstrip and fuel reserves. This has helped lead to the discovery of lithium anomalous dyke swarms on three of the Nunavik Lithium Properties. These dykes are up to 40 m-wide and can be traced for several kilometers. They contain variable green muscovite, tourmaline, +/- garnet, beryllium and apatite and, based on this mineralogy, plot within the field of prospective pegmatites (Figure 3). All grab sample assays have been received and enriched LCT pegmatites have been confirmed on kWatt, Flare and Cathode properties (Table 1). LCT enrichment is defined by the following concentrations in ppm which are values greater than Cs>30, or Ta>20, or Li>100, or Rb>1000, or Sn>30, or Ga>20, which represent a magnitude larger than Fertile Granites. Overall, field station and sampling density is less than three field stations and one sample per one km2, which offers the potential for significant discoveries after the 2023 preliminary work which has confirmed Lithium Pegmatite prospectivity.

An additional 550 till (frost boil) samples have been collected on the Radiant, kWatt and Wire properties to possibly identify "blind" LCT pegmatite which are not exposed at surface. Till assays results are expected at approximately the end of November and may identify additional targets for follow up. The till sampling was done in areas where there is strongly anomalous lithium in lake bottom sediment sample surveys completed by the Quebec government survey previously.

Table 1: Assay Values for Enriched LCT Pegmatites from Grab Samples Compared to Background and Fertile Granites. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones. Number of Samples on each property: Cathode=30, kWatt=213, Flare=117.









Maximum Value from Orford Properties Number of Enriched1

Samples Indicator

Element Average Crust -

Background

Values3 Fertile

Granites

Superior

Average2 Enriched Value Threshold (ppm)1 Cathode (ppm) Flare (ppm) kWatt (ppm) Cathode Flare kWatt Cs 3.7 27 30 25.8 46.7 70.8 0 5 17 Li 20 51.7 100 45 107 375 0 2 29 Rb 112 473 1000 638 1180 1410 0 2 11 Ta 2.2 2.7 20 23.5 19.3 39.4 2 0 8 Sn 5.5 19 30 20 21 47 0 0 6 Ga 17 20 20 68.2 54.7 103 30 92 178

______________________________

2 As defined by Orford. Values greater than Cs>30, or Ta>20, or Li>100, or Rb>1000, or Sn>30, or Ga>20, which represent a magnitude larger than Fertile Granites 3 Reference, Selway, 2005. A Review of Rare-Element (Li-Cs-Ta) Pegmatite Exploration Techniques for the Superior Province , Canada, and Large Worldwide Tantalum Deposits. Exploration and Mining Geology, January 2005.

________________________________

4 Muller et al., GREENPEG - exploration for pegmatite minerals to feed the energy transition: first steps towards the Green Stone Age. Geological Society, London, Special Publications

Volume 526 Pages 193 - 218

About Orford Mining Corporation

Orford Mining is a gold and critical mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik, West Raglan and lithium exploration projects comprising a land package totaling over 111,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec. The Qiqavik Project hosts several new high-grade gold discoveries along a mineralized trend in excess of 40 km. The West Raglan Project hosts a number of high-grade Raglan-style nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries along a 55 km mineralized trend. In early 2023 Orford acquired large claim blocks targeting Lithium in the Nunavik Region. These Lithium claim blocks have been carefully selected as having promising lithium potential after an exhaustive compilation of available data. Orford also has four property positions in the Joutel region of the Abitibi District of Northern Quebec, which hosts historical deposits such as the Eagle/Telbel, Joutel Copper, Poirier Copper, and Vezza deposits. Orford continually seeks new gold exploration opportunities in North America. Orford's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ORM. This information from neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on Orford Mining's properties.

To view further details about Orford's exploration projects please visit Orford's website, www.orfordmining.com.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Alger St-Jean, P.Geo., Chief Geoscientist of Orford, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. The technical information presented in this release was obtained from historical work reports filed with the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Sample shipments were sealed and shipped to AGAT Laboratories, Val-d'Or, Québec. All assays reported for the grab samples were obtained by standard sodium peroxide fusion method with an ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish (methods 201-378) at AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario. Standards and blanks were inserted at a minimum rate of 5% for grab samples for QA/QC purposes in addition to those inserted by the lab. A subset of samples has not yet been sent for a verification assay at another lab. AGAT Laboratories are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and found to comply with the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:201

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including without limitation statements relating to the liquidity and capital resources of Orford and potential of one or more of the Qiqavik, and West Raglan, properties.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Orford to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Orford's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although Orford has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward- looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Orford disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

For more information, please contact:

David Christie

President and CEO

2 St. Clair Avenue West, 18th Floor

Toronto, ON M4V 1L5

T: 647-255-8037

www.orfordmining.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

James McFarland: jmcfarland@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

SOURCE Orford Mining Corp.