Luca Mining Announces Appointment of Chris Richings as Vice-President Technical

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2023 - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company" (TSX-V: LUCA; OTCQX: LUCMF; Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Richings as Vice-President Technical for Luca.

Chris has over 20 years of experience in underground and open pit mining operations in North and South America. He is a highly effective leader of large operational and technical teams. Formerly Director of Technical Services for both the Josemaria Project and the Candelaria operations (both Lundin Mining projects); and previously held a series of management roles in mine planning and operations within the Lundin Mining and Freeport companies. Chris is committed to safe, sustainable, and responsible operations, and has experience with multi-million-dollar technical studies and projects from scoping to feasibility level, considering environmental stewardship and permitting, including a tailings storage facility, underground expansions, and greenfield open pit copper porphyry projects.

Mike Struthers, CEO, commented: "I'm delighted to welcome former colleague Chris Richings to the Luca team. As our new Vice-President Technical, Chris will provide invaluable leadership and direction in all technical disciplines at our mines but will initially focus on improving processes and performance at our Campo Morado Mine. Chris's engineering study experience will also be invaluable as we examine opportunities to expand production at our Tahuehueto Mine beyond our initial 1,000 tpd goal."

The Company announces that pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate 200,000 shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options will be exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 5 years.

About Luca Mining Corp

Luca Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects.

Luca's Tahuehueto Mine is an underground gold project in northwestern Durango State, Mexico, located within the prolific Sierra Madre Mineral Belt which hosts numerous producing and historic mines along its trend. Tahuehueto is on track to become a significant and one of Mexico's newest gold mines to come into production. The Pre-Feasibility Study updated in 2022 contemplates an operation achieving 40,000 ounces gold-equivalent per year production.

Campo Morado, located in Guerrero State, Mexico, is an operating underground base and precious metals mine producing zinc and copper concentrates with significant precious metals credits.

