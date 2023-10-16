Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) today announces that it will hold its Third Quarter 2023 earnings conference call on:

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

10:00 AM (Lima Time)

Participating in the call to review Buenaventura's Third Quarter 2023 financial and operating results will be Leandro García Raggio, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

The third quarter results will be issued on Monday, October 30, 2023, after the market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll-Free US +1-844-481-2914

Toll International +1-412-317-0697

Please ask to be joined in the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura's call.

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dial in, please use the following link 10-15 minutes prior to the conference call start time:

Call Me Link: https://hd.choruscall.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueS1lbWFpbCZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg==

Passcode: 1830770

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Live Webcast:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5g9glZrB

The conference call will be available for replay for seven days:

USA Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529

International: + 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 9844723

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trade of gold, silver, and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

For a printed version of the Company's 2022 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company's website.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Contact

Contacts in Lima:

Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer

+51 1 419 2540

Gabriel Salas, Head of Investor Relations

+51 1 419 2591

gabriel.salas@buenaventura.pe

Contact in New York:

Barbara Cano

+1 646 452 2334

barbara@inspirgroup.com

Website: www.buenaventura.com