Go Metals Begins Reverse Circulation Drill Program at HSP

Vancouver, October 16, 2023 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has mobilized the drill to the HSP nickel-copper project, north of Havre-Saint-Pierre on the Côte-Nord of Quebec.











Highlights

Completed 200 square kilometres AirTEM survey

RC drill program based on UTEM ground survey

Drill targets include Red Mountain, Chamber, and PGE

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals said, "The AirTEM airborne survey has completed both the north and south contact extensions of the original HSP block. Our focus is now on drilling the UTEM anomalies where we confirmed the presence of highly conductive, west-dipping bodies at both Red Mountain and PGE zones. Drilling into the center of the conductors perpendicular to the interpreted dip will give the company valuable information on each target."

Qualified Person

Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo., is the qualified person ("QP") for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release. The QP for the Company has not verified the historic sample analytical data disclosed within this release.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The Company's flagship HSP project has multiple nickel-copper sulphide targets within a 400 square kilometre land package north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

The HSP property hosts multiple magmatic sulphide targets within a potential new nickel belt spanning hundreds of kilometres across the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex in the Grenville Province.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

Scott@GoMetals.ca

