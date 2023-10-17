Newcrest Mining Limited - Quarterly Report to 30 September 2023

Shareholders approve Newmont transaction

September quarter planned maintenance safely completed across operations 1 Gold production of 454koz 2 and copper production of 31kt All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,397/oz 2,3 , delivering an AISC margin of $470/oz 4

Newmont transaction Newcrest shareholders and Newmont stockholders have voted in favour of Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corp., acquiring 100% of the issued shares of Newcrest by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme). Newmont has confirmed all government regulatory approvals that are conditions precedent to the Scheme have been obtained. Newcrest will seek approval of the Scheme by the Federal Court of Australia on 17 October 2023, and if such approval is obtained, it is expected that the Scheme will become effective on 18 October 2023 and Newcrest shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX from the close of trading 26 October 2023. Implementation of the Scheme is expected to occur on 6 November 2023. Newcrest Directors have determined to pay a fully franked Special Dividend of US$1.10 per Newcrest share held on the Special Dividend Record Date, which is 7pm (AEDT) on 19 October 2023.



Melbourne, October 16, 2023 - Newcrest (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) Interim Chief Executive Officer, Sherry Duhe, said, "The September quarter delivered gold production of 454koz and copper production of 31kt following routine planned maintenance activities across our operations.

"In October, Newcrest shareholders and Newmont stockholders voted in favour of the proposed acquisition of Newcrest by Newmont by way of a scheme of arrangement. If the scheme is approved by the Federal Court of Australia today, it is expected to become effective on 18 October 2023 and be implemented on 6 November 2023.

"The Newcrest Directors have also determined to pay a fully franked Special Dividend of US$1.10 per Newcrest share held, subject to the scheme becoming effective. The dividend is expected to be paid on 27 October 2023.

"On behalf of the Board and management team I would like to extend our sincere thanks to all our stakeholders for their outstanding contributions to the success of Newcrest. Leading the Newcrest team has been a great privilege, and as the next chapter of Newcrest's story unfolds, I very much look forward to seeing the growth and development of our world-class portfolio of gold and copper assets as part of the combined group," said Ms Duhe.

Overview

Gold production was 18% lower than the prior period5 following planned maintenance shutdowns during the quarter, consistent with prior years. Gold production was also impacted by lower gold head grade at Cadia, Telfer, Brucejack and Red Chris, partly offset by higher gold head grade at Lihir.

Newcrest's AISC of $1,397/oz2,3 for the quarter was 18% higher than the prior period, driven by lower production across all sites during the quarter resulting in a decrease in gold and copper sales volumes for the Group, as well as the impact of a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure at Lihir and Cadia, and the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs.

The recordable injury rate was higher than the prior period, driven by an increase in injuries at Brucejack, Lihir and Telfer during the quarter, which was partly offset by an improved safety performance at Cadia and Red Chris. Newcrest is addressing this increase with a focus on systematic Critical Control verifications and its NewSafe safety culture program.

Highlights6 Metric Sep

2023 Qtr Jun

2023 Qtr FY23 FY24 Guidance7 Group - gold2 oz 454,312 556,187 2,105,068 2,000 - 2,300koz Group - copper t 30,624 34,978 133,149 120 - 140kt Group - silver oz 335,372 406,505 1,384,969

Cadia - gold oz 122,663 151,955 596,879

Cadia - copper t 21,560 25,246 98,191

Lihir - gold oz 141,022 182,223 670,013

Telfer - gold oz 83,729 91,014 348,823

Telfer - copper t 4,698 5,371 16,665

Brucejack - gold oz 63,956 79,907 286,003

Red Chris - gold8 oz 7,034 9,573 39,342

Red Chris - copper8 t 4,367 4,361 18,293

Fruta del Norte - gold2,9 oz 35,908 41,514 164,008

Fatalities Number 0 0 1

TRIFR10 mhrs 3.57 2.8311 3.0011

All-In Sustaining Cost2,3 $/oz 1,397 1,187 1,092

All-In Cost $/oz 1,834 1,592 1,490

All-In Sustaining Cost margin4 $/oz 470 715 680

Realised gold price12 $/oz 1,908 1,935 1,797

Realised copper price12 $/lb 3.74 3.85 3.76

Realised copper price12 $/t 8,245 8,488 8,289

Average exchange rate AUD:USD 0.6552 0.6685 0.6735

Average exchange rate PGK:USD 0.2755 0.2819 0.2833

Average exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7460 0.7443 0.7468



Operations6

Cadia, Australia

Highlights Metric Sep

2023 Qtr Jun

2023 Qtr FY23 TRIFR10 mhrs 0.88 7.06 4.09 Total production - gold oz 122,663 151,955 596,879 Total production - copper t 21,560 25,246 98,191 Head grade - gold g/t 0.73 0.78 0.81 Head grade - copper % 0.38 0.40 0.40 Sales - gold oz 116,184 152,125 612,061 Sales - copper t 20,141 25,154 100,701 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 419 188 45 All-In Sustaining Cost margin13 $/oz 1,489 1,747 1,752

Cadia TRIFR of 0.88 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period reflecting a strong focus on safety workplace culture, including deliberate actions to strengthen and empower site leaders and a comprehensive review of tasks and processes completed to identify improvement opportunities.

Gold production of 123koz was 19% lower than the prior period with lower mill throughput primarily impacted by major planned shutdown activities completed during the quarter. Gold head grade also decreased compared to the prior period which was in line with expectations.

Cadia's AISC of $419/oz was higher than the prior period primarily due to lower gold and copper production driving a decrease in gold and copper sales volumes for the quarter, and a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure and the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs.

The PC1-2 project continued to progress during the quarter with development activities commencing in the southern crusher and tipple area, and detailed engineering progressing in line with plan. PC2-3 cave ramp up activities also continued during the quarter.

In August 2023, the New South Wales Environment Protection Authority (EPA) commenced proceedings in the state Land and Environment Court against Cadia, alleging that air emissions from Cadia on or about 1 March 2022 exceeded the standard of concentration for total solid particles permitted under applicable laws due to the use of surface exhaust fans at the mine. On 29 September 2023, Cadia entered a plea of guilty and the Court listed the case for a sentencing hearing on 28 March 2024. In October 2023, the EPA commenced a further four proceedings against Cadia, alleging that Cadia caused air pollution from its tailings storage facilities on 13 and 31 October 2022 and alleging that air emissions from Cadia in November 2021 and May 2023 exceeded the standard of concentration of total solid particles permitted under applicable laws due to the use of surface exhaust fans at the mine. The EPA's investigation regarding the management of air emissions from the mine is ongoing. Cadia continues to work openly and transparently with the EPA and the local community to meet its statutory obligations in a way that is aligned with Newcrest values.

A New South Wales Legislative Council Committee has commenced an inquiry into current and potential community impacts of the gold, silver, lead and zinc mining industries in the state. Newcrest provided a submission to the committee and appeared before a committee hearing in September 2023. A final report is expected to be delivered by the NSW Government in the December 2023 quarter.



Lihir, Papua New Guinea

Highlights Metric Sep

2023 Qtr Jun

2023 Qtr FY23 TRIFR10 mhrs 0.78 0.00 0.56 Total production - gold oz 141,022 182,223 670,013 Head grade - gold g/t 2.56 2.46 2.27 Sales - gold oz 152,223 169,174 674,080 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,786 1,555 1,466 All-In Sustaining Cost margin13 $/oz 122 380 331

Lihir TRIFR of 0.78 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period. Lihir remains focused on the relaunch of Newcrest's NewSafe program with over 1,500 employees and contractors participating in workshops during the quarter.

Gold production of 141koz was 23% lower than the prior period with mill throughput impacted by the scheduled bi-annual plant shutdown in September 2023, as well as other unscheduled mill downtime events during the quarter. This was partly offset by higher gold head grade compared to the prior period, reflecting additional higher grade ex-pit ore from Phase 15 and Phase 16. Gold recovery also increased during the quarter primarily due to higher front-end recovery resulting from increased mill tonnes directed to the autoclaves and higher flotation recovery.

Lihir's AISC of $1,786/oz was 15% higher than the prior period primarily due to lower gold production driving a decrease in gold sales volumes for the quarter, as well as higher site operating costs mainly relating to the scheduled bi-annual plant shutdown in September 2023. This was partly offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure with long-lead procurement items purchased in the prior period.

Lihir - Material Movements

Ore Sources Metric Sep

2023 Qtr Jun

2023 Qtr FY23 Ex-pit crushed tonnes(a) kt 2,188 2,526 9,352 Ex-pit to stockpile kt 1,329 1,738 8,433 Waste kt 4,475 2,966 21,048 Total Ex-pit kt 7,993 7,231 38,833 Stockpile reclaim(a) kt 242 645 2,707 Stockpile relocation kt 2,924 2,665 11,966 Total Other kt 3,166 3,310 14,673 Total Material Moved kt 11,158 10,541 53,506



(a) For the September 2023 quarter, ex-pit crushed gold head grade was 2.78g/t and sulphur grade was 7.38%. Stockpile reclaim gold head grade was 1.66g/t and sulphur grade was 4.77%.





Lihir - Processing

Equipment Metric Sep

2023 Qtr Jun

2023 Qtr FY23 Crushing kt 2,430 3,171 12,059 Milling kt 2,200 3,122 11,983 Flotation kt 1,663 2,487 9,216 Autoclave kt 1,529 1,952 7,406



Telfer, Australia

Highlights Metric Sep

2023 Qtr Jun

2023 Qtr FY23 TRIFR10 mhrs 8.48 7.19 7.83 Total production - gold oz 83,729 91,014 348,823 Total production - copper t 4,698 5,371 16,665 Head grade - gold g/t 0.61 0.75 0.67 Head grade - copper % 0.12 0.15 0.12 Sales - gold oz 80,753 91,357 352,388 Sales - copper t 4,790 5,809 16,667 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,667 1,595 1,633 All-In Sustaining Cost margin13 $/oz 241 340 164

Telfer TRIFR of 8.48 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period, driven by an increase in strain and sprain injuries during the quarter. The site is focused on reducing injury rates with several safety programs in progress, including a full refresh of Newcrest's NewSafe program and further upskilling of frontline leaders in safety leadership.

Gold production of 84koz was 8% lower than the prior period, driven by lower gold head grade with a higher proportion of lower grade open pit ore fed to the mill. This was partly offset by higher mill throughput with less unscheduled mill downtime events compared to the prior period, as well as the successful completion of the major maintenance mill shutdown in August 2023. Gold recovery also increased in the quarter driven by increased gravity recovery and various flotation recovery initiatives.

Telfer's AISC of $1,667/oz was 5% higher than the prior period due to lower production driving a decrease in gold and copper sales volumes for the quarter, and a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs.



Brucejack, Canada

Highlights Metric Sep

2023 Qtr Jun

2023 Qtr FY23 TRIFR10 mhrs 11.82 3.08 6.16 Total production - gold oz 63,956 79,907 286,003 Head grade - gold g/t 5.96 6.65 6.82 Sales - gold oz 82,025 66,394 269,356 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,295 1,135 1,157 All-In Sustaining Cost margin13 $/oz 613 800 640

Brucejack TRIFR of 11.82 recordable injuries per million hours was significantly higher than the prior period. A safety stop was completed in September 2023 across all crews to realign hazard awareness, with several actions identified to improve safety performance going forward. Brucejack is also focused on systematic Critical Control verification and the rollout of Newcrest's NewSafe program to further improve safety culture.

Gold production of 64koz was 20% lower than the prior period, driven by lower mill throughput following the planned mill shutdown in July 2023 as well as unscheduled crusher downtime. Gold head grade was also lower than anticipated during the quarter.

Brucejack's AISC of $1,295/oz was 14% higher than the prior period with relatively stable site operating costs despite lower production for the quarter. This was partly offset by lower cost ounces produced in the prior period and sold in the current quarter.

Growth drilling continued to intersect significant mineralisation outside the current Mineral Resource during the quarter. Drilling from the underground continued to test the extents of the HBX Domain, demonstrating the potential for further Mineral Resource growth. A surface exploration program to test the potential of the Valley of the Kings deposit beyond the limits of current underground development was completed during the quarter with several targets identified for follow up drilling.



Red Chris, Canada

Highlights8 Metric Sep

2023 Qtr Jun

2023 Qtr FY23 TRIFR10 mhrs 4.39 4.78 5.10 Total production - gold oz 7,034 9,573 39,342 Total production - copper t 4,367 4,361 18,293 Head grade - gold g/t 0.26 0.34 0.36 Head grade - copper % 0.35 0.35 0.37 Sales - gold oz 7,473 11,676 39,838 Sales - copper t 4,612 5,376 18,842 All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 5,178 4,022 3,733 All-In Sustaining Cost margin13 $/oz (3,270) (2,087) (1,936)

Red Chris TRIFR of 4.39 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period, reflecting Newcrest's ongoing transformation of safety culture across the site.

Gold production of 7koz was 27% lower than the prior period, primarily driven by lower gold head grade from the Phase 7 ore source, which was in line with expectations.

Red Chris' AISC of $5,178/oz was 29% higher than the prior period due to lower gold production driving lower gold sales volumes for the quarter, as well as lower copper sales volumes and a lower realised copper price.

The exploration program continued at Red Chris during the quarter with drilling undertaken at the Gully Zone, Far West and the recently recognised White Rock Canyon targets. In addition to drilling, a program of geological mapping and geochemical sampling was completed across regional targets within the Red Chris, GJ, QC and McBride porphyry corridors.



Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador

Newcrest acquired the gold prepay and stream facilities and an offtake agreement in respect of Lundin Gold Inc.'s (Lundin Gold) Fruta del Norte mine for $460 million in April 2020.

During the quarter, Newcrest received cash flows of $25 million (net of withholding taxes) from the stream facility and the offtake agreement. Newcrest has received $505 million (net of withholding taxes) from these financing facilities since their acquisition, including cash flows of $325 million (net of withholding taxes) from the now repaid gold prepay credit facility.

Included within Newcrest's gold production for the September 2023 quarter is 36koz relating to Newcrest's 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold.



Project Development

Red Chris, Canada

Newcrest continued the development of the Block Cave during the quarter. As at 8 October 2023, the exploration decline advanced to 3,580 metres and the conveyor decline advanced to 548 metres. The Feasibility Study also progressed, with financial evaluation of the project continuing during the quarter.

Havieron, Western Australia

The development of the exploration decline continued during the quarter with 2,824 metres complete as at 8 October 2023. The Feasibility Study also continued to assess options for maximising value and reducing project risk during the quarter.

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea

Newcrest and Harmony Gold continued to progress negotiations with the PNG Government on the detailed terms of a Mining Development Contract, which is a pre-requisite for the granting of a Special Mining Lease (SML).

Sustainability

Newcrest continued to progress its Net Zero by 2050 goal during the quarter with the scoping and planning of key trials and studies. Onboarding activities to support the electric light vehicle trial and future electric vehicles at Cadia continued during the quarter, with additional electric vehicles approved to commence at Cadia in the near term. The Brucejack fleet electrification trial continues as planned. The Telfer / Havieron renewables concept study is now complete and scoping works for the Lihir power generation options shortlisted for further study has commenced.

In July 2023, first renewable power was generated from the Rye Park Wind Farm, with early supply commencing under Cadia's Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tilt Renewables. As previously announced, Newcrest has a 15-year renewable PPA to secure a significant portion of Cadia's future projected energy requirements from 2024. The wind farm is expected to be fully operational in mid-202414.

The FTSE Russell ESG scores were released in July 2023 with Newcrest increasing its score by 4% compared to 2022 and improving its percentile rank from 63% to 70%. Newcrest remains a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

The Newcrest Sustainability Fund continues to identify high quality projects to contribute to the resilience of communities across Newcrest's geographic areas of interest and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. A further two projects were approved during the quarter including one project focused on supporting mental health issues in communities surrounding the Fruta del Norte operation in Ecuador and another project delivering education and training programs to the Gitanyow community in British Columbia.



Corporate

Newmont transaction

In May 2023, Newcrest entered into a binding scheme implementation deed with Newmont Corporation (Newmont) in relation to a proposal for Newmont to acquire 100% of the issued shares in Newcrest by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

On 13 October 2023, Newcrest Shareholders voted in favour of the Scheme. Newmont stockholders also voted in favour of the issuance of shares under the Scheme on 11 October 2023. Newmont has confirmed that all government regulatory approvals that are conditions precedent to the Scheme have been obtained, including approvals from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board and competition authorities in Australia, Canada and Papua New Guinea.

Newcrest will now seek approval of the Scheme by the Federal Court of Australia at a hearing scheduled for 10.15am on Tuesday, 17 October 2023. If the Court approves the Scheme, it will become effective on Wednesday, 18 October 2023, with Newcrest shares to be suspended from trading on the ASX from the close of trading on Thursday, 26 October 2023. Implementation of the Scheme is expected to occur on Monday, 6 November 2023.

Under the terms of the Newmont Transaction, Newcrest shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.400 Newmont shares for each Newcrest share held. In addition, Newcrest Directors have determined to pay a fully franked Special Dividend of US$1.10 per Newcrest share held on the Special Dividend Record Date, which is 7pm (AEDT) on Thursday, 19 October 2023. If the Scheme becomes effective, the Special Dividend will be paid on Friday, 27 October 2023.

Interactive Analyst CentreTM

Newcrest's financial and operational information can also be viewed via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM which is located under the Investor tab on Newcrest's website (www.newcrest.com). This interactive tool allows users to chart and export Newcrest's current and historical results for further analysis.

Sherry Duhe

Interim Chief Executive Officer



Gold Production Summary

September 2023 Quarter Mine Production Tonnes (000's)15 Tonnes Treated (000's) Head Grade (g/t Au) Gold Recovery (%) Gold Production (oz) Gold Sales (oz) All-In Sustaining Cost ($/oz)2 Cadia East Panel Cave 1 653











Cadia East Panel Cave 2 4,413











Cadia East Panel Cave 2-3 257











Cadia16 5,327 6,670 0.73 79.5 122,663 116,184 419 Telfer Open Pit 9,593 4,586 0.54 81.9 65,252



Telfer Underground 403 399 1.41 85.2 15,286



Telfer Dump Leach







3,191



Telfer 9,996 4,985 0.61 82.5 83,729 80,753 1,667 Lihir 7,993 2,200 2.56 77.8 141,022 152,223 1,786 Brucejack 531 338 5.96 96.9 63,956 82,025 1,295 Red Chris 5,885 1,602 0.26 52.8 7,034 7,473 5,178 Fruta del Norte3







35,908 36,068 905 Total 29,731 15,795 1.01 81.0 454,312 474,727 1,397



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.





Copper Production Summary

September 2023 Quarter Copper

Grade

(%) Copper Recovery

(%) Concentrate Produced

(tonnes) Metal

Production

(tonnes) Cadia 0.38 84.2 93,603 21,560 Telfer Open Pit 0.07 65.5 20,304 2,081 Telfer Underground 0.74 88.6 19,569 2,617 Telfer 0.12 76.6 39,872 4,698 Red Chris 0.35 78.7 20,535 4,367 Total 0.24 82.1 154,011 30,624



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.





Silver Production Summary

September 2023 Quarter Tonnes Treated

(000's) Silver

Production

(oz) Cadia 6,670 125,956 Telfer 4,985 62,125 Lihir 2,200 8,400 Brucejack 338 123,109 Red Chris 1,602 15,782 Total 15,795 335,372



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.



All-In Sustaining Cost: September 2023 Quarter

3 months to

30 September 2023 Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Brucejack Red Chris Corporate / Other Group17 Gold Produced oz 122,663 83,729 141,022 63,956 7,034 - 418,404 Mining $/oz prod. 266 922 589 578 3,691 - 611 Milling $/oz prod. 556 609 915 105 2,208 - 646 Administration and other $/oz prod. 255 159 379 482 1,652 - 336 Lease adjustments $/oz prod. (5) (35) (26) (30) (121) - (24) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs18 $/oz prod. 276 225 4 141 1,100 - 167 Royalties $/oz prod. 97 71 51 31 131 - 67 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,505) (471) (1) (64) (5,550) - (639) Ore inventory adjustments19 $/oz prod. 78 (6) (73) - (112) - (4) Production stripping adjustments19 $/oz prod. - (55) (407) - (857) - (163) Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. 18 1,419 1,431 1,243 2,142 - 997 Gold Sold oz 116,184 80,753 152,223 82,025 7,473 - 438,659 Adjusted operating costs20 $/oz sold (68) 1,378 1,359 1,200 2,310 - 971 Corporate, general & administrative costs21,22 $/oz sold - - - - - 65 65 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 11 43 10 14 69 - 18 Production stripping (sustaining)23 $/oz sold - 57 230 - (2) - 90 Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 472 132 147 57 2,688 5 262 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold - 21 16 - - - 9 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 4 36 24 24 113 - 23 All-In Sustaining Costs $/oz sold 419 1,667 1,786 1,295 5,178 70 1,438 Growth and development22 $/oz sold - - - - - 4 4 Production stripping

(non-sustaining)23 $/oz sold - - 147 - 809 - 65 Capital expenditure

(non-sustaining)24 $/oz sold 461 1 14 227 2,240 50 257 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 1 26 - 114 466 31 66 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 1 - - - 78 3 4 All-In Costs $/oz sold 882 1,694 1,947 1,636 8,771 158 1,834 Depreciation & amortisation25 $/oz sold 411 173 490 473 1,890 10 441



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding. Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.





Appendix

Reconciliation of Newcrest's gold production and All-In Sustaining Cost including its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Gold production Metric Sep

2023 Qtr Jun

2023 Qtr FY23 Newcrest operations oz 418,404 514,673 1,941,060 Fruta del Norte oz 35,908 41,514 164,008 Total gold production oz 454,312 556,187 2,105,068

All-In Sustaining Cost6 Metric Sep

2023 Qtr3 Jun

2023 Qtr FY23 All-In Sustaining Cost ($m)







Newcrest operations $m 631 599 2,175 Fruta del Norte $m 32 33 132 Total All-In Sustaining Cost ($m) $m 663 632 2,307 Gold ounces sold







Newcrest operations oz 438,659 490,727 1,947,723 Fruta del Norte oz 36,068 41,267 165,818 Total gold ounces sold oz 474,727 531,994 2,113,541 All-In Sustaining Cost ($/oz)







Newcrest operations $/oz 1,438 1,220 1,117 Fruta del Norte $/oz 905 802 799 Total All-In Sustaining Cost ($/oz) $/oz 1,397 1,187 1,092

Reconciliation of Newcrest's All-In Sustaining Cost Margin excluding its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte

All-In Sustaining Cost Margin6 Metric Sep

2023 Qtr Jun

2023 Qtr FY23 Realised gold price12 $/oz 1,908 1,935 1,797 AISC - Newcrest operations $/oz 1,438 1,220 1,117 All-In Sustaining Cost Margin $/oz 470 715 680

