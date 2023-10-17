Eureka Lithium Corp Receives Approval from KRG in Nunavik for Exploration and Drill Programs

Vancouver, October 17, 2023 - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka Lithium" or "Eureka" or the "Company"), announces that it has received official approval from the Kativik Regional Government (KRG) in Nunavik to proceed with further exploration activities, including an initial drill program, at the Company's Raglan West property, located in Nunavik, Quebec.

The Company has diligently collaborated with local communities and stakeholders, ensuring that their exploration activities align with the cultural and environmental values of Nunavik. The company's dedication to responsible resource development has earned the trust and support of the KRG.

The Company's exploration efforts are centered on the exploration of lithium mineralization, a critical component in batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The responsible identification of potential lithium resources in Nunavik adds to the national security for Canada and the United States and could assist in the transition to a sustainable and green energy future.

"Eureka Lithium Corp. is honored to have received this approval from the KRG," stated Jeffery Wilson, CEO of Eureka Lithium Corp. "Our team is deeply committed to conducting exploration activities that not only benefit our stakeholders but also protect the cultural and environmental heritage of Nunavik. We look forward to a collaborative and prosperous partnership with the KRG and the local communities."

Eureka Lithium Corp. is eager to commence its exploration activities, continuing to prioritize transparency, sustainability, and community engagement. Regular updates on the progress of the exploration initiatives will be provided to the public and stakeholders.

About KRG in Nunavik:

The Kativik Regional Government (KRG) represents the interests and aspirations of the Nunavik population in Northern Quebec. The KRG's mission is to enhance the well-being of Nunavimmiut, safeguard their rights, and contribute to their social, cultural, and political goals.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P. Geo., who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the contemplated completion of the Acquisition and the Concurrent Financing, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, nor that the Acquisition will be completed as contemplated, or at all, or that the Concurrent Financing will be completed as contemplated, or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

