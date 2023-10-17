Collective Mining Reports High Gold Recoveries Averaging 93.5% from Metallurgical Test Work on the Apollo Porphyry System

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 - Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (OTCQX: CNLMF) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce robust summary results from metallurgical test work on its Guayabales project's Apollo porphyry system ("Apollo"). The Company envisions a conventional split circuit for processing material from Apollo with the copper rich stream (more than 0.15% copper) being treated through a flotation circuit and the copper poor stream (less than 0.15% copper) being treated through a cyanidation circuit. Results reported below are from Phase I test work completed as part of the evaluation process for the cyanidation circuit as follows:

Bottle Roll Cyanidation tests on eight composite samples composed of oxide, transition and sulphide material across multiple mineralization styles and at various grades averaged a 93.5% recovery rate for gold (range 87.5% to 98.8%).





Importantly, only four of the eight composite samples were suitable for a cyanidation circuit with copper grades below 0.15%. The average recovery rate for gold on the four suitable samples was very high at 96.7%.





The dissolution of gold was high irrespective of the sulphur content confirming mineralogical work which showed that most of the gold is fine (less than 10 microns) and is not associated with sulphides.





The cyanidation test on all samples had excellent and rapid leach kinetics with over 85% dissolution within 24 hours.





With respect to the flotation circuit, detailed mineralogical work highlights a relatively simple copper sulphide assemblage hosting predominately chalcopyrite with lesser chalcocite and covellite. Preliminary rougher flotation test work to date demonstrates robust recovery rates for copper, silver, and gold. More detailed flotation work is in progress with final Phase 1 results expected in Q1 2024.





Silver dissolution is generally in the range 50% to 60%, however the bulk of the silver is associated with the copper mineralization and will report at higher recovery rates in the flotation concentrate.

Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman commented: "The Apollo system is fortunate to benefit from simple metallurgy with excellent recovery rates expected for gold, silver and copper. We look forward to continued improvement in test work with next results expected in Q1 2024."

Table 1: Bottle Roll Cyanidation Results for Apollo Samples

Hole # From

(m) To (m) Composite Head Grade Gold

Recovery (%) Mineralized Zone Gold

(g/t) Sulphur

(%) Copper

(%) APC-35 15.05 21.35 APBRT08 48.13 0.1 0.07 98.8 Oxide APC-43 5.50 12.00 APBRT09 2.88 0.1 0.07 97.7 Oxide APC-3 387.50 391.25 APBRT04 8.01 4.0 0.10 97.6 Sulphide APC-31 102.85 107.00 APBRT05 10.79 5.8 0.54 94.1 Sulphide APC-8 457.85 462.00 APBRT03 4.92 5.6 0.06 92.5 Sulphide APC-14 216.85 221.25 APBRT01 1.17 3.9 1.04 90.7 Sulphide APC-28 384.10 394.05 APKFR04 0.70 2.7 0.37 89.4 Sulphide APC-40 22.05 26.80 APBRT07 11.10 5.2 0.15 87.5 Transition













93.5 Average Gold

Recovery













96.7 Avg of Samples

with Copper less

than 0.15%

About Collective Mining Ltd.

To see our latest corporate presentation and related information, please visit www.collectivemining.com.

Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective Mining is a copper, silver, and gold exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.

The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo target, which hosts the large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade copper-silver-gold Apollo porphyry system. The Company's near-term objective is to drill the shallow portion of the porphyry system, continue to expand the overall dimensions of the system, which remains open in most directions and test newly generated grassroots targets.

Management, insiders and close family and friends own nearly 45% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "CNL" and on the OTCQX under the trading symbol "CNLMF".

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

John Wells is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr Wells is a graduate of the Royal School of Mines in the UK, has over 50 years of experience in mineral processing and is a Fellow of the SAIMM (South African Institute of Mines and Metallurgy) and is a member of CIM (Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy).

Sample Preparation and QAQC

All samples were prepared and analyzed at the SGS facilities in Callao, Peru. Each of the composites was prepared from coarse drill core rejects with a granulometry greater than 2 mm (mesh #10 ASTM). The material was completely blended and quartered to obtain 1 kg for cyanide bottle roll testing. Chemical analysis of head ore was carried out using fire assay fusion to determine gold content and for silver and copper concentrations four acid digestion with ICP finish.

Leaching kinetics were conducted in bottles on laboratory rolls for 72 hours. (75?m feeds) and 1000 ppm NaCN, 10.5 - 11.0 pH and 40% Solids. Bottle rolling was suspended briefly after 2, 6, 24, 48, and 72 hours and slurry samples were taken and filtered to collect pregnant solution for gold, silver and copper analyzes. Filter samples were returned to the leaching containers and volumes were measured. Make-up water equivalent to that withdrawn was added to the slurries and lime was also added as required to maintain a slurry pH of 10.5 - 11. Sodium cyanide was added to maintain the initial concentration. Finally, leached residues were washed, dried, weighed, and then assayed to determine residual metal content.

Information Contact:

