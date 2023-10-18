Q Battery Metals Corporation Uranium - Versant Property Acquisition Lac Jerome, Quebec

VANCOUVER, October 18, 2023 - Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery Metals" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that the company has acquired the Versant Uranium property located in the Lac Jerome municipality in the Cote-Nord region of Quebec. The property was staked by Q Battery Metals to cover a trend of elevated uranium and Rare Earth Elements ( REE ) returned from rock sampling by other companies. The previous work is summarized on Quebec's Système d'information géominière (SIGEOM) website, where rock sampling results include 3,160 ppm U and total combined REE of over 10% (see table below). The combination of significant uranium values with very high reported REE values is very intriguing to Q Battery Metals, and the company is eager to continue data compilation and targeting for future work on the property. The company warns the reader that Q Battery has not verified historic results, and there is no guarantee that the historic values will be obtained in future work programs .

SIGEOM Database compiled results (summary of elevated values only as displayed on Sigeom)

URANIUM U 3160 ppm Selected sample U 2030 ppm Selected sample REE Gd 989 ppm Selected sample La >10,000 ppm Selected sample Nd 8790 ppm Selected sample Pr >1000 ppm Selected sample Sm >1000 ppm Selected sample Y 2110 ppm Selected sample Total REE 100,000 ppm Estimated

Documents that summarize historic work programs on the Versant project include the results from rock sampling as well as airborne geophysical surveys (magnetic, Gamma Ray spectrometry, VLF EM) with data and interpretation (reports GM63327 and GM63328). The company notes that assay sheets of sample results from previous work include more rare earth elements than what are listed on the Sigeom site. The results from these surveys will greatly assist Q Battery Metals with future work programs.

The Q Battery Metals geologic team is in the process of compiling all of the information available for the Versant project and will provide a more detailed summary in the near future.

Q Battery Metals CEO, Richard Penn states, "We are extremely pleased to continue expanding our foot print in Quebec, adding Uranium properties into our portfolio of Quebec-based critical metals projects is a great opportunity for further diversification. Initial indications are that the Versant Project has very good potential for uranium based upon the historic work results".

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec with exploration targeting critical and precious metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Q Battery Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793855/q-battery-metals-corporation-uranium--versant-property-acquisition-lac-jerome-quebec