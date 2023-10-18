Inventus Provides Exploration Results from the Dorland Co-Au-Cu-Ni Prospect

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 - Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its drill program at the 100%-owned Dorland Co-Au-Cu-Ni Prospect, located 36 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.



The Company followed up on encouraging cobalt and gold values in surface prospecting with ten shallow diamond drill holes totalling 1,000 metres (m). The Dorland program is approximately 50% government-funded with the support of the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP). Drill holes intersected alteration and sulphide breccia hosted polymetallic mineralization within a steep south-dipping structural zone. Assays returned grades up to 1,700 ppm Cobalt, 1.15 g/t Gold, 3,360 ppm Copper, 3,510 ppm Nickel and 0.34 % TREO (6) (total rare earth oxides). A summary of select assay intervals and hole location details are provided in Tables 1 and 2.

The mineralized sulphide breccia was intersected over a 100-m east-west strike length with widths ranging from 3 to 15 m and was tested to a depth of 80 m. Significant zonation of Co-Au-Cu-Ni mineralization was observed in the drilling with thicker intercepts of the breccia containing high values of Co-Au-Ni. An alteration halo was also observed surrounding the Co-Au-Ni sulphide breccia, which is composed of albite, magnetite, and quartz veins with magnetite, chalcopyrite and bornite. The mineralized sulphide breccia remains open at depth and to the West (Figure 1). Inventus believes the structurally controlled mineralization observed in the drilling is likely a splay structure coming from the much larger (800 m East-West by 1,300 m North-South) area of alteration and sulphide breccia 200 m to the South.

The identification of polymetallic mineralization including the presence of rare earth elements associated with hydrothermal iron enrichment (hematite and magnetite alteration, see Figure 2) has indicated a strong analog to Iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) type mineral systems. The Dorland Prospect appears to be analogous to Inventus' Cobalt Hill Au-Co-Ni prospect located 14 km to the North; however, the presence of iron alteration and the full suite of Au-Co-Cu-Ni-REE mineralization, more typical of IOCG deposits has indicated a closer proximity to the source. This initial drill program tested a very limited area with a large prospective trend to the South which remains undrilled and an excellent IOCG-type exploration target with significant potential for discovery.

Work on an initial Sudbury 2.0 NI 43-101 Technical Report is currently advancing and regional prospecting of the area is ongoing.

Table 1. Summary of Select Assay Intervals

DDH From (m) To

(m) Thickness (1)

(m) Au (2) (g/t) Co (3) (ppm) Ni (4) (ppm) Cu (5) (ppm) TREO (6) (%) DP-23-01 No Significant Assays Not assayed



DP-23-02 29.12 30.00 0.88 - 587 - - DP-23-03 No Significant Assays DP-23-04 28.08 29.02 0.94 0.13 1700 2840 562 and 29.76 30.26 0.50 - - - 3360 and 35.91 36.54 0.63 0.24 1040 1320 500 and 45.93 52.06 6.13 - 585 640 257 DP-23-05 34.56 35.47 0.91 1.15 - 139 - DP-23-06 15.05 15.69 0.64 - - - 1430 and 45.83 61.34 15.51 0.21 445 248 - including 48.36 49.38 1.02 0.36 1360 416 - and including 55.52 56.55 1.03 0.64 1610 453 - DP-23-07 23.68 24.84 1.16 0.79 561 1290 145 and 71.20 71.91 0.71 0.06 1590 265 - and 90.65 91.20 0.55 0.21 281 186 - DP-23-08 96.61 97.65 1.04 0.22 1230 3510 213 and 108.02 109.26 1.24 0.24 521 193 - 0.34 DP-23-09 87.07 87.90 0.83 - - - 2990 Not Assayed

and 89.86 90.90 1.04 - - - 1430 and 96.61 97.31 0.70 - - - 2170 DP-23-10 79.20 79.68 0.48 - 669 138 -

(1) Thickness es are core lengths; true widths are not known . (2) Assay values less than < 0.1 g/t Au are not shown . (3), (4), (5) Co, Ni, Cu A ssay values less than < 100 ppm are not shown . (6) TREO is the sum of Ce2O3 + La2O3 + Pr2O3 + Nd2O3 + Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb2O3 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3.

Table 2. Details of drill holes reported in this press release.

Drill Hole Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) Length (metres) Easting (UTM) Northing (UTM) DP-23-01 143 -48.50 91 530836 5176622 DP-23-02 038 -50.00 99 530874 5176610 DP-23-03 149 -63.89 81 530883 5176657 DP-23-04 210 -45.00 78 530880 5176655 DP-23-05 010 -43.63 81 530854 5176609 DP-23-06 216 -43.69 102 530852 5176648 DP-23-07 058 -87.87 108 530830 5176613 DP-23-08 229 -48.63 150 530902 5176658 DP-23-09 186 -45.00 105 530910 5176669 DP-23-10 175 -55.00 120 530826 5176644



Click here for Figures 1 and 2: http://www.inventusmining.com/s/IVS_PR_Figures_2023-10-18.pdf

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 164.8 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus' Vice-President Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

The drill core samples collected by Inventus described in this release were transported in secure sealed bags for preparation and assay by Agat Laboratories. The samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 75% passing -10 mesh, with one 500 g subsample split and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. One 50 g aliquot was taken from the subsample for fire assay (FA) with an ICP-MS/ICP-OES/AAS finish. Multi-element assays were done by ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish.

