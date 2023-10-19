CLARIFICATION NEWS RELEASE: Decade Confirms Discovery on the Nobody Knows Copper Project and Updates Surface Exploration at Treasure Mountain, Terrace BC

Stewart, October 19, 2023 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") reports that it has continued to core significant copper sulphide mineralization intercepts from the recently discovered Nobody Knows No 2 zone at the Copper River project. The project is part of a large claim holding consisting of 48 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totaling 17,470 hectares. All 48 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley. Highlights of the program include:

Nobody Knows:

Diamond drilling continues to intersect copper sulphides in felsic volcanic flow rocks. Primary sulphides are bornite with minor chalcocite and covellite as well as chalcopyrite.

Copper mineralization has been outlined along 200m of strike and to a depth of 150m at the Nobody Knows No 2 zone.

Drilling has shown an increase in bornite with depth particularly in holes 3, 8 and 16.

The discovery drill holes show similarities to many of the world's major sediment-hosted copper systems with the association of silver with copper.

Drilling has tested 4 different zones with 3000 m completed in 26 holes.

Rocks hosting the copper mineralization present have been sheared with abundant ground up copper mineralization (bornite) in the fault gouge.

The Company has only received partial assay results for the first 2 shallow holes targeting the area of copper mineralization. In addition, deep overburden in the first pad area resulted in only part of the high-grade zones being intersected once bedrock was hit. Partial assay results that represent the west side of the zone for the first 2 holes are reported below:

DDH # From(m) To (m) Width g/t Ag % Cu % Cu eq DDH-NB-23-1 11.74 15.24 3.5 12.35 1.70 1.82 including 14.48 15.24 0.76 50.3 6.75 7.25 and 17.68 27.74 10.0 2.4 0.33 0.35 DDH-NB-23-2 6.70 32.01 27.6 14.60 0.84 0.96 including 9.45 11.58 2.13 155 5.39 6.87

Copper equivalent: Using 22.71 per ounce US for silver price and $3.57 US for copper price. Lengths reported are only core lengths and true width is unknown at present.

A map showing the areas of the 2023 drilling is shown below.





Treasure Mountain Surface Exploration Update

On the Treasure Mountain Property 20 km east, work in 2023 located a wide zone of malachite stained (copper carbonate) felsic volcanic flows with stringers of high grade bornite mineralization. Assays in grab samples have been as high as 10% copper with some carrying gold values up to 4.27 g/t gold. The map below shows the zone exposed over 30m wide along 50 m of strike with 2024.





The core is being logged and diamond sawn based on lithologies and/or mineralization with assay results to be released as received. The Company is waiting for further assay results and will release when received.

All samples are submitted to the ALS prep Labs in Terrace BC with analysis to be completed in Vancouver BC.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

