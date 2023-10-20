Vortex Energy Selects Drill Contractor for Exploration Program at the Robinsons River Salt Project

VANCOUVER, Oct. 20, 2023 - Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has selected Major Drilling Group International Inc. ("Major Drilling") as the drilling contractor for the fully-permitted drilling program at the Company's flagship property, the Robinsons River Salt Project (the "Property"). Vortex's primary consultant partner, RESPEC Consulting Inc. ("RESPEC"), selected Major Drilling after a rigorous and competitive analysis and qualification process.



Major Drilling is one of the world's largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Major Drilling maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Africa and Australasia. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services for both surface and underground projects.

Major Drilling will mobilize one diamond core VD-5000 drill rig and an operating crew to the Property for the purpose of drilling the two permitted core wells, which is expected to begin in November, 2023. The drilling program is designed to verify the depth of the salt rock formations previously identified at the Property and acquire geological data pertaining to both salt and non-salt rocks at the Property.

Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to have selected Major Drilling, a well known and respected drilling company, to be our drilling contractor and are excited to commence our drilling program at the Property."

About RESPEC Consulting Inc.

RESPEC is a global leader in diverse technologies and draws from a wide array of expertise, products, and services to deliver world-class solutions for business, mining, energy, water, natural resources, urban development, infrastructure, and enterprise services. RESPEC's subsurface experts have evaluated over 1,000 caverns in nearly every major cavern storage region in the world. RESPEC's over 50-year history underground has helped to pioneer in-house specialty software and rock lab testing that focuses on designing solution-mined and conventionally mined storage caverns. RESPEC also plays a similar role with the ACES Delta in Utah, the world's largest green hydrogen project under construction.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The company is actively evaluating technologies to efficiently store hydrogen or energy in salt caverns. Vortex Energy Corp. also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

