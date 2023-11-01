Caprock Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Toronto, November 1, 2023 - Caprock Mining Corp. (CSE: CAPR) ("Caprock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jim Kirke has joined the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Kirke is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant with over 35 years' experience in public accounting and corporate management. In addition to 12 years of international experience in public accounting and consulting with Coopers & Lybrand, Mr. Kirke has held senior finance roles in the natural resource and entertainment industries, including roles as CFO of a number of TSX and TSXV listed companies. Currently, Mr. Kirke serves as CFO of Big Ridge Gold Corp. Prior to that, Mr. Kirke served as CFO of Marathon Gold Corporation and its predecessor Marathon PGM Corp. from 2005 to 2019, where he was involved in raising over $150 million in equity, assisting in the purchase and subsequent resale of NSR's on Marathon's Valentine Gold Project, financial reporting, budgeting and planning, treasury, taxation, and investor relations. Mr. Kirke holds a B. Comm. From McMaster University (1985) and received his Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario (1989).

Concurrent with Mr. Kirke's appointment, Mr. Andres Tinajero, Mr. Jeremy Goldman and Mr. Brian Presement have stepped down from their roles as Directors of Caprock Mining Corp., effective immediately. Management wishes to thank them for their service to the Company during its start up phase and wishes them the best in all their future endeavors.

Mr. Kirke has replaced Mr. Tinajero as the Chairman of Caprock's Audit Committee.

About Caprock Mining Corp.

Caprock Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring battery metals in Newfoundland and precious metals in Ontario.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Ackley Lithium-Tin-Molybdenum-REEs property located on the Burin Peninsula in south-eastern Newfoundland. Additionally, the Company's 100% interest in several gold exploration properties gives it a substantial landholding in the historical Beardmore-Geraldton Gold Belt ("BGB") of Ontario - a belt that has produced over four million ounces of gold historically, and contains the world-class Greenstone gold project (formerly known as the Hardrock gold project) which is being brought to production by a joint venture partnership between Equinox Gold (TSE: EQX) and Orion Mine Finance.

With an experienced management team that has a strong exploration pedigree, Caprock is poised to generate incremental shareholder value by advancing its portfolio of highly prospective exploration projects.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vishal Gupta, the Company's President & CEO. Mr. Gupta is a P.Geo. registered with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (PGO) and considered a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101.

Vishal Gupta

President & CEO

Tel.: (647) 466-0506

E-Mail: vgupta@caprockmining.com

