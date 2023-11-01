Great Atlantic Resources to Present 2023 Newfoundland and Labrador Mineral Resource Conference

VANCOUVER, November 1, 2023 - Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV.GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that David Martin, VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, will be presenting at the 2023 Newfoundland and Labrador Mineral Resources Review Conference on Friday, November 3rd. The presentation, titled 'An update on Great Atlantic's Golden Promise Gold Project, Central Newfoundland' will be held at 9:15 - 9:30 AM at the Delta Hotel, Harbourview Ballroom.

"As we prepare to present at the 2023 Newfoundland and Labrador Mineral Resources Review Conference, I want to express our enthusiasm for the opportunity to discuss the exciting developments at Great Atlantic, particularly our Golden Promise Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. We're dedicated to advancing exploration in the region and are eager to share our progress with the audience. We look forward to engaging with shareholders, potential investors, brokers, analysts, and all interested parties at the event." States Anderson CEO Great Atlantic

Great Atlantic has mineral licences in various regions of Newfoundland with an exploration focus on gold, silver, tungsten, copper, lead and zinc. The Company's flagship project is the Golden Promise Gold Project where gold being quartz veins and vein systems occur, including at the Jaclyn Zone. Great Atlantic reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate during late 2018 for the Jaclyn Main Zone of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 grams / tonne (g/t) gold (119,900 ounces of gold - uncapped) (see the Company's news release of December 6, 2018). Great Atlantic's management team would like to invite shareholders, potential investors, brokers, analysts, and interested parties to meet with David Martin during the conference to discuss the Company's Atlantic Canada Properties.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.

