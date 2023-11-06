Hispania Resources Announces an Operational Update

Toronto, November 6, 2023 - Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the company"), a mineral exploration company focused on Spain, is pleased to provide an operational update for the company.

Addition of Long Tenured Director Facultativo

Hispania has agreed to terms with Ismael Solaz to be the Director Facultativo ("Facultativo" or "DF") on two of its assets in Spain. Mr. Solaz is an experienced Senior Exploration Geologist; a Eurogeologist and a P. Geologist. Mr. Solaz has over 40 years of experience in geological exploration, project evaluation and resource management of precious, base and industrial metals in more than 24 countries - with a particular focus on the Iberian Pyrite belt. Ismael holds a degree in Geological Sciences from the University of Salamanca and is an active member of several professional associations, such as PDAC, EFG, ICOG, SEG, SGA and others. Norman Brewster, CEO of Hispania commented, "we are extremely pleased to have someone of Ismael's caliber join Hispania as our DF. Our local team in Spain, and I, have dealt with Ismael in the past and have always come away extremely impressed by his depth of knowledge in the region and relationships with the governmental and mining community stakeholders. We are keen to have him work with us on our projects in Spain." Ismael Solaz also commented that, "I am pleased to be working with Norman, Eduardo and the team at Hispania. After what they did with Iberian Minerals and making the region one of great recognition, is exciting, and I am looking forward to what Hispania will do this time around in Spain."

VAT Refund

Hispania is pleased to also note that it recently received its Value Added Tax ("VAT") Refund from the Government of Spain from 2021 and 2022 of over 135,000 Euros ($202,000 CAD). These are funds that the company spent in those years and received back through annual filings, and will go toward in country expenses, as it adds this to its balance sheet. Hispania will apply for its 2023 VAT Refund on monthly basis this month of November.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing the long-term mining potential of its core asset, the Zinc, Copper, Lead enriched Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property in the low-risk and historic mining district of Extremadura in Southwest Spain. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian

Minerals, with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

For more information on Hispania Resources Inc., visit: http://HispaniaResources.com/.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Norman Brewster - Chief Executive Officer

Norm@HispaniaResources.com

(416) 970-3223

Rahim Allani - Director

Rahim@HispaniaResources.com

(416) 457-0549

Forward-Looking Information

