Frontier Lithium Receives Funding from Government of Ontario for Lithium Processing Research

SUDBURY, Nov. 9, 2023 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its receipt of $2 million in grant funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to test the processing and conversion of by-products as it advances towards commercial lithium salts production.

The funding announced today at the future headquarters of Frontier, by Ontario Premier, Doug Ford, Minister of Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs, Greg Rickford, Minister of Mines, George Pirie, and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli reflects the importance of the fully integrated PAK Lithium Project to EV and EV battery supply chains in the province. The NOHFC grant will enable the construction of a facility that will demonstrate processes targeted at the conversion of sodium sulfate by-products to achieve a closed-loop system for lithium salt production. This testing is expected to lead to reagent input regeneration, process optimization, recycling, energy efficiency and waste minimization that will mitigate disposal risks associated with by-products.

This new grant builds on NOHFC funding received by Frontier in 2021 to test the production of lithium hydroxide, an important component of the lithium-ion battery. The findings from the 2021 tests have informed this next phase of the research process and reflects Frontier's desire to seek and implement environmentally responsible solutions to advance commercial lithium production objectives in Ontario.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) is an exploration and development mining company with headquarters and assets in Northern Ontario, a tier-one mining jurisdiction. The Company's PAK Project represents the largest proven land position in a new, premium lithium mineral district, with a high-grade, large tonnage and pure lithium resource. Strategically located in Ontario's Great Lakes region near the United States Border, Frontier is developing the first fully integrated lithium mining-and-processing operation in Ontario with an aim is to become a significant supplier of spodumene concentrates and battery-grade lithium hydroxide to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets across North America.

About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the largest in Ontario by size. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the Company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene- bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study titled ""National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report PFS PAK Lithium Project"" authored by BBA E&C Inc., delivered a 24- year project life, at a post-tax NPV(8%) of US$1.74 billion and internal rate of return of 24.1% as per the press release disseminated on May 31, 2023 , and was filed on www.SedarPlus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the prospectivity of the Company's mineral properties, the mineralization and development of the Company's mineral properties, the Company's exploration program and other mining projects and prospects thereof. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.