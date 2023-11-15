Nevada Sunrise Announces Final Reverse Circulation Drilling Results from the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2023 - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc., has reported the results from the final three reverse circulation holes completed during 2023 exploration at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project") in Elko County, Nevada.

Resource expansion drilling during 2023 at the Main Pit North zone has intersected oxide gold intercepts higher than the resource cut-off of 0.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold. The current results (see Table 1 and Figure 1 below), in conjunction with the previous 2023 results (see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated October 2, 2023 and October 5, 2023) and historical drilling by previous operators suggest an emerging zone of mineralization at Main Pit North extending outside of the current resource pit shell. These new intercepts have not been included in any resource calculations.

Table 1. Kinsley Mountain Final RC Drill Holes: Gold Intercepts

Hole ID Zone From To Interval

(m)* Gold Value (g/t)* NaCN Soluble

Gold

Recovery (dip/azimuth) (m) (m) KMR23-05 (-83/160) Main Pit

North 114.3 121.9 7.6 0.42 78 % KMR23-07 (-88/017) Main Pit

North 129.6 143.3 13.7 0.51 56 %

* True widths of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be between 60-90% of the reported lengths.

RC drill hole KMR23-06 at Main Pit North experienced poor recovery, leaving insufficient material for sampling.

Summary of the 2023 Exploration Program at Kinsley Mountain

A total of seven (7) RC drill holes and three (3) diamond drill holes comprising 2,285 metres (7,495 feet) were completed in 2023 at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, the Main Pit North, and the new Kinsley Ridge target (see Figure 1 below). All samples, including QA/QC samples, were shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada for multi-element analysis and fire assay for gold. Results from the remaining holes of the 2023 program will be released following their receipt and interpretation by CopAur, operator of the Project.

Methodology and QA/QC

Assaying was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), of Vancouver, Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited analytical laboratory that is independent of CopAur, Nevada Sunrise, and their respective Qualified Persons. Drill core and RC drill samples were subject to crushing to a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard 30-gram fire-assay analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish, in addition to 51 element ICP-MS. Samples returning greater than 10 g/t gold are subject to gravimetric finish. Gold values returning greater than 0.1 g/t gold are also subject to leach analysis where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by AAS.

CopAur reports that it follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. CopAur states it detected no significant QA/QC issues during its review of the 2023 data, and reports that it is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr., CPG, RG, SME, who is a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kinsley Mountain

Kinsley Mountain hosts a historic past-producing mine that yielded 138,000 ounces of near-surface, open-pit oxide gold mined by Alta Gold Company between 1995-1999.

The Project hosts current indicated mineral resources comprising a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t gold (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t gold1.

Indicated resources are inclusive of 302,000 ounces averaging 6.11 g/t gold hosted within the Secret Canyon Shale at the Western Flank Zone1.

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021, with an effective date of May 5, 2021, and prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons, and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is its 20.01% interest in a joint venture with CopAur Minerals Inc. at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV. Due to its current focus on lithium exploration and development in Nevada, the Company has elected not to contribute to the 2023 exploration program at Kinsley Mountain and expects to incur dilution of its participating interest in the joint venture to an approximate 19.0% interest.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

