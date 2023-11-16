Gratomic Posts Updated Corporate Presentation to Website

TORONTO, November 16, 2023 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT", or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) is pleased to announce that it has posted a new investor presentation on its website. To view the presentation, click here or visit our website at www.gratomic.ca.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company aims to become a leading graphite supplier and to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle battery supply chain through the development of its flagship Aukam graphite mine and ongoing exploration at the Capim Grosso property. The Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities that show the potential to produce the specific flake size and purity required for active anodes.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its suitability as anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in the desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will share results as they become available.

On the January 25, 2023 Gratomic announced that it had entered into a LOI with Graphex Technologies to supply graphite through existing facilities and develop a downstream processing facility in the continental US.

Gratomic has entered into a collaborative agreement with Forge Nano to use its patented atomic layer technology (ALD) to coat of spherical graphite required in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Forward Looking Statements:

