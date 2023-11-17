Metallica Metals Announces Name Change

Toronto, November 16, 2023 - Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE: MM) (OTCQB: MTALF) (FSE: SY7P) (the "Company") announces it has filed Notice of Alteration, with an effective date of November 20, 2023, to change its name to "Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "QREE", and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol on or about market opening on or about Monday, November 20, 2023.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Metallica Metals Corp.

Benoit Desormeaux

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@metallica-metals.com

Toronto Office:

Suite 401 - 217 Queen Street West

Toronto, ON M5V 0R2 Canada

About Metallica Metals Corp.

Metallica Metals Corp. is a Canadian junior mining company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "MM". The Company is focused on acquiring and exploring precious metal and rare earth properties across Canada. The Company is currently exploring and developing its Starr gold‐silver project, and Sammy Ridgeline and Richview Pine PGM projects, which are all located adjacent to advanced mining projects in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario and its rare earth properties located in the Waswanipi-Saguenay Zone in Quebec.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187782