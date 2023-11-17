Benton's Prospecting and Trenching Program Returns High-Grade Copper and Gold Results at the South Pond Zone within the Great Burnt Project

Thunder Bay, November 17, 2023 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its first pass trenching and prospecting program has returned multiple high-grade copper and gold zones at surface up to 14km north from the Great Burnt Main Zone, all part of the Company's recently acquired Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland (the "Project").

Multiple surface grab samples located on or near airborne electromagnetic (AEM) conductors have outlined three significant mineralized areas near the north end of the Project, approximately 14km north of the main Great Burnt Main Zone. The surface zones were uncovered by new trenching in the vicinity of 1970's drilling that previously identified copper mineralization. Highlights of selective individual grab samples from three zones were as follows:

Zone 1 graded up to 5.51% copper, 5.03g/t gold, 14.6g/t silver and 0.076% cobalt and 5.67% copper, 2.65g/t gold, 12.6g/t silver and 0.063% cobalt.

Zone 2, approximately 40m southeast in the same trench, graded 2.74% copper, 6.34g/t gold, 10.4g/t silver and 0.02% cobalt and 4.86% copper, 1.64g/t gold, 11.0g/t silver and 0.030% cobalt.

Zone 3, approximately 35m south, graded 1.64% copper, 5.92g/t gold, 2.0g/t silver and 0.023% cobalt.

Several other samples have identified highly anomalous copper zones along a 4.0km trend with grades up to 1.26% copper.

A table of the significant results (see Table 1) from the three exposed zones is shown below along with a map showing sample locations (see Figure 1 and Figure 2). The Company will proceed to enlarge the exposures of selected mineralized zones to permit geological mapping and channel sampling as much as possible as weather permits.

The Company has also increased its ongoing drill program from 4,000m to a minimum of 5,000m and continues its extensive compilation of historical data, ongoing prospecting and soil geochemical sampling to the north of the Great Burnt Main Zone.

Sample # Easting Northing Target Zone Type Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Co (%) 138772 563709.041 5363900.388 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 2.45 0.05 2.90 0.008 138773 563709.671 5363903.619 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 0.3 0.00 0.50 0.012 138774 563715.318 5363901.459 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 0.1 0.01 <0.2 0.002 138775 563714.79 5363902.343 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 0.19 0.02 0.30 0.006 138776 563716.098 5363897.911 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 2.44 2.82 6.70 0.029 138777 563716.393 5363898.025 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 0.69 0.62 1.60 0.015 138778 563716.245 5363898.024 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 1.75 0.41 3.30 0.013 138779 563721.167 5363894.522 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 2.39 1.35 5.50 0.016 138780 563721.899 5363895.197 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 1.96 0.69 5.60 0.013 138781 563724.15 5363892.443 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 5.51 5.03 14.60 0.076 138782 563724.82 5363892.117 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 4.93 2.20 10.40 0.032 138783 563724.668 5363892.449 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 5.67 2.65 12.60 0.063 138784 563725.347 5363891.234 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 5.81 1.48 12.20 0.031 138785 563725.823 5363888.46 Trench 4 Zone 1 outcrop 1.46 0.64 3.50 0.015 138700 563760.33 5363833.265 Trench 4 Zone 2 outcrop 0.18 0.05 <0.2 0.012 138752 563746.195 5363859.897 Prospecting Zone 2 sub-crop 2.74 6.34 10.40 0.016 138753 563744.921 5363861.328 Prospecting Zone 2 sub-crop 4.86 1.64 11.00 0.030 138787 563747.988 5363851.802 Trench 4 Zone 2 outcrop 0.11 0.35 <0.2 0.010 138788 563747.588 5363854.466 Trench 4 Zone 2 outcrop 0.17 1.71 <0.2 0.010 138789 563749.604 5363852.821 Trench 4 Zone 2 outcrop 0.19 0.18 <0.2 0.011 138794 563755.845 5363843.887 Trench 4 Zone 2 outcrop 0.17 1.35 0.80 0.017 138796 563758.655 5363837.471 Trench 4 Zone 2 outcrop 0.12 2.10 0.20 0.011 138750 563716.379 5363859.784 Prospecting Zone 3 angular float 1.64 5.92 2.00 0.023 138751 563716.97 5363859.902 Prospecting Zone 3 angular float 1.53 5.17 0.90 0.021

Drilling from 2016 to 2023 at Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project

The Great Burnt Main Zone has an NI 43-101 compliant resource prepared in 2022 for Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of 667,000 Tonnes (47.2 Mlb) Cu at 3.21% (indicated) and 482,000 Tonnes (25.0 Mlb) Cu at 2.35% (inferred), contained within mining lease 211(10210M). The Copper resource remains open to the south and at depth. Highlights of the previous drill programs and previously released results from the current program include:

GB20-05: 27.20 m of 8.06% Cu, including 7.75 m of 16.88% Cu

GB20-20: 22.75 m of 6.89% Cu, including 12.55 m of 10.59% Cu

GB18-05: 20.94 m of 6.21% Cu, including 6.98 m of 10.71% Cu

GB18-06: 9.97 m of 7.45% Cu, including 5.03 m of 11.42% Cu

GB16-08: 7.50 m of 9.45% Cu, including 3.00 m of 19.30% Cu

GB16-09: 5.75 m of 6.68% Cu, including 1.50 m of 11.70% Cu

GB23-01: 3.25 m of 4.13% Cu and 4.30 m of 8.01% Cu (Benton 2023 drill hole)

GB23-02: 13.0 m of 8.31% Cu including 3.0 m of 12.80% Cu (Benton 2023 drill hole)

Exploration at the South Pond Zone has identified potential for both copper and gold along several kilometers of strike. Highlights of the 2021 drill program include:

SP21-01: 1.69g/t Au over 51.00 m, including 3.19g/t Au over 11.00 m, within 10 m of surface

SP21-03: 2.36g/t Au over 15.00 m, including 11.33g/t Au over 1.00 m

SP21-08: 1.75g/t Au over 21.20 m, including 2.82g/t Au over 10.20 m

SP21-11: 1.34g/t Au over 17.60 m, including 2.48g/t Au over 4.20 m

SP21-14: 2.06g/t Au over 21.00 m

SP21-16: 1.72g/t Au over 10.00 m

Note: Widths quoted are core length, true widths are estimated at approximately 70% of core lengths

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised it's preparation.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and, most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

