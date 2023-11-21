Noram Commences Phase VII Drill Campaign to Pursue High Grade Layer at Depth

VANCOUVER, November 21, 2023 - Greg McCunn, President and CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) reports that the Company has received final permits from Nevada's Bureau of Land Management for a 10-hole in-fill resource development program focused on testing for the presence of a second high-grade layer, increasing the drill density in the high-grade core of the deposit and complete step-out drilling to the south-east and north-west to validate the geological model.

Figure 1 - Proposed drill sites for Phase VII Drill Program - Zeus Lithium Project

"The Company has engaged Titan Drilling Ltd. of Elko Nevada who does exceptional work and is familiar with the Project as they have worked with us on the Zeus Property previously. Drilling has commenced at CVZ-82 and we expect to update shareholders in the forthcoming weeks with information as it comes it. We are incredibly fortunate to possess the kind of project. After six prior very successful programs, Noram has consistently been able to visually identify high grade zones of mineralization as the core is being removed; and subsequently confirm with assay results. Based on coloration, we know whether we are headed in the right direction. This is one incredible advantage of a Project like this one" stated Sandy MacDougall, Executive Chairman and Director. "We are expecting some very exciting updates in the near future as we are just beginning to understand the size and extent of this resource."

For additional information:

Contacts:

In Europe: VP Corporate Development simon.studer@noramlithium.com Elsewhere: Investor Relations at ir@noramlithiumcorp.com Website: www.noramlithiumcorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Founder and Executive Chairman

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and also Vice President of Exploration for Noram.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/807452/noram-commences-phase-vii-drill-campaign-to-pursue-high-grade-layer-at-depth