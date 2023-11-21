Akwaaba Mining Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Director

Vancouver, November 21, 2023 - Akwaaba Mining Ltd. (TSXV: AML) ("Akwaaba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Heidy Arocha Rodriguez as a new Director of the Company.

About Ms. Arocha

Ms. Arocha is an independent corporate lawyer and consultant, with 22 years of professional experience, including legal and regulatory corporate Affairs for Ghana, Mauritania, and Spain. She was a director of Legal & External Relation for Kinross Gold Corp for 7 years until 2018. Ms. Arocha held the positions of Managing Director and General Legal Counsel of the American Chamber of Commerce of Spain, and Managing Director and General Legal Counsel of Biosphere Foundation managing the global project of Mr. Al Gore; ex- vice President of the United States "The Climate Project for Spain".

Akwaaba's Board and Management are very pleased to welcome Ms. Arocha to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Arocha has significant expertise in legal and regulatory affairs for Ghana and will be involved with the regulatory agencies in Ghana to help the Company maintain the good standing of its concessions.

