Global Battery Metals Announces Knockeen Trenching and New Assay Sampling Program to Commence Immediately at Leinster Lithium Project, Ireland

Company Targets Historically Reported 1970's Knockeen Trench Site with 1.8m Wide Bedrock Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Dike

Vancouver, November 22, 2023 - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML" or "Global Battery Metals"), an international critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium and battery metal projects, is pleased to announce it has received an approved trenching permit from Ireland's Geoscience Regulation Office (GSRO) in relation to a short program of trenching at its Knockeen lithium pegmatite project.

The Company intends to open up a shallow trench for a total of 50 metres in total length, approximately 1 - 2m deep and up to 1 - 1.5m in width (see Figure 1), in order to confirm a previously announced historical spodumene bearing pegmatite dike in bedrock (see news release dated January 18, 2023), and anticipates this will enable 3D visualization of the 1.8m wide pegmatite reported from that time. The trench is designed to cross cut the pegmatite dike and then expose 10 - 20m along its strike length in order to then collect approximately 30-40 assay samples from the trench over the next 5-10 business days (see Figure 2). The trenching will also assist in the interpretation of the dike encountered in the 2023 summer drilling program. Work on this small footprint of field area will be undertaken in close association with the landowner's approval.





Figure 1: Knockeen Lithium Pegmatite Project

The Company intends to open up a shallow trench for a total of 50 metres in total length to confirm a previously announced historical spodumene bearing pegmatite dike in bedrock.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7080/188272_lrh_pl1597_trench%20location%20map_figure1.png

The approved permit is for up to 10 shallow trenches for a combined length of up to 200m for a period of up to two years on PL 1597. However, the current work is focusing on this single trench pegmatite target at this time. The permit was issued based on the full set of GSRO screening criteria being assessed and approved.

The current phase of detailed exploration work returns to an area where a forty-year-old historical company report1 described a trench excavated at Knockeen Townlands on PLA 1597 which, uncovered in bedrock, exposed a 1.8m wide spodumene-bearing pegmatite dike. However, no detailed laboratory assays or geological maps of the trench were reported at that time. Historical prospecting around the trench also reported the occurrence of up to 10 large boulders of spodumene bearing pegmatite at surface. This work will help inform 2024 exploration planning.

Michael Murphy, CEO of Global Battery Metals, stated: "With the goal of confirming lithium mineralization in our first round of exploration achieved, the Company will expedite additional exploration efforts to further define identified lithium mineralization. Knockeen has a storied history, and after drilling consistent, near-surface lithium intersects, we believe that trenching will augment our growing dataset, which can help to enhance this exciting developing lithium project."

With first phase drilling recently concluded at Knockeen (see news release dated November 15, 2023), GBML has succeeded in identifying a new Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite system of significance, importantly recording 24 intervals of lithium bearing spodumene pegmatites intersected across nine holes drilled. The spodumene pegmatites range in width between 0.10m up to 0.63m (true width) with the highest values grading up to 2.57% Li 2 O. Detailed prospecting and rock sampling across Knockeen in late 2022 and early 2023 identified up to 66 samples containing the lithium bearing mineral and returned Li 2 O% lithium contents ranging up to 3.75 % Li 2 O / 17,410 ppm Li.





Figure 2: Knockeen Lithium Pegmatite Project - Close Up of Trench Location

The trench is designed to cross cut the pegmatite dike and then expose 10 - 20m along the strike length



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7080/188272_lrh_pl1597_trench%20location%20map_figure2_v2.png

Geology & Structure

The property lies along part of a 135km long regional structural trend of known lithium-bearing pegmatite bedrock occurrences, situated along the south-eastern margin of the Leinster Granite Massif and centred on the Aclare and Moylisha occurrences which were discovered during 1960s and 1970s and are currently being explored by Blackstairs Lithium (under the Ganfeng - International Lithium joint venture).

This trend is focused along and within a broad regional NE-SW trending structural zone termed the East Carlow Deformation Zone (ECDZ) which runs for over 135km along the SE flank of the Leinster Granite Massif between Dublin in the NE and north of New Ross to the SW. A recent detailed regional structural review and interpretation by the company using remote sensing data and regional geophysical data sets confirmed that PLA 1597 lies within the key ECDZ structural zone.

The Knockeen target area lies directly within this zone as it passes through the northern margin of the Backstairs Granite Pluton whilst the southern part of the license is cross cut by a splay of the ECDZ which passes south westwards along the southern margin of the Backstairs Granite Pluton. This southerly splay has been termed the North Wexford Deformation Zone (NWDZ) and provides a second highly prospective trend for the focus for ground exploration activities Several target areas have already been identified for detailed prospecting and mapping which will commence over the coming months.

About the Leinster Lithium Project

Located south of Dublin in the counties of Wicklow and South Carlow, the Leinster Lithium Project consists of 16 prospecting license areas covering approximately 525km² situated along strike to nearby Blackstairs Lithium's Avalonia Project (297km² joint venture between Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. and International Lithium Corp.). All of GBML's license holdings are located within or along the important East Carlow Deformation Zone, which is interpreted to control the emplacement of an existing LCT pegmatite field at the Blackstairs Mountains.

With first phase drilling concluded at Knockeen, GBML has succeeded in identifying a new and structurally controlled LCT pegmatite system of significance, importantly recording 24 intervals of lithium bearing spodumene pegmatites intersected across nine holes drilled. The spodumene pegmatites range in width between 0.10m up to 0.63m (true width) with the highest values grading up to 2.57% Li 2 O. No drilling has ever been carried out at the Knockeen Prospect previously and intersecting lithium bearing pegmatites in all of the holes drilled so far is considered a major technical success for the Company. Prior surface exploration activities identified and confirmed expansive surface boulder trains of lithium pegmatite lithologies in a number of areas across the Company's property, with recent assay results of 66 rock samples analyzed by ALS Laboratories earlier this year returning Li 2 O% lithium contents ranging up to 3.75% Li 2 O / 17,410 ppm li.

Responsibility to the Environment

All mineral exploration activities in Ireland take place under the auspices of the GSRO, a division within the Government Department of the Environment, Communications & Climate Change. Exploration is governed under the framework of both Irish and EU legislation that has been implemented to ensure that the environment is protected during exploratory work. Prospecting license holders must comply with all of the relevant legislation. The Company is pleased to confirm that it adheres to the highest standards of good practice in relation to its ongoing exploration activities having completed a detailed GSRO "Appropriate Assessment" process prior to commencement which was reviewed, approved and signed off by the appropriate oversight authorities. GBML's Directors understand that social license is key to unlocking positive exploration outcomes by following low impact / low sound / low disturbance exploration program best practice for environmental sensitivity.

Competent Person

All scientific and technical information in this announcement has been prepared under the supervision of and reviewed and approved by EurGeol Vaughan Williams, M.Sc., P.Geo., (Principal of Aurum Exploration Services currently providing exploration services to GBML and to LRH Resources Limited), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") of drill core samples and associated assay results are monitored by GBML through a QA/QC protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates at regular intervals. Core is drilled in HQ core diameter and each 3 metres of core recovered is orientated by the drilling contractor on completion of each run drilled. Drill core is laid out in strong core boxes and transported by Company geologists from the drill rig to GBML's secure logging facility. Drill core is then logged using an established logging procedure capturing detailed lithological data as well as measuring all structural elements using a Reflex IQ Logger for accurate orientation of all contacts and structures. The core is marked up for sampling and sawn on site using a diamond core saw. Half core samples are then bagged and secured using plastic cable ties and the samples are then securely transported to ALS Laboratory ("ALS") facilities in County Galway, Republic of Ireland. Samples are analyzed for lithium as well as multi- elemental trace elements using the specific LCT pegmatite analytical suite ME-MS89L offered by ALS. ALS also performs its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. GBML is unaware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on lithium and other metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in three battery metal projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Leinster Lithium Property and drill program currently underway in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the drill-ready Lithium King Property in Utah; and (3) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara Copper Property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).

1 Report titled "1975-76 - Discovery of Spodumene Pegmatite Float" by Irish Base Metals Limited

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188272