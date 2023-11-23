Global Energy Metals CEO Invited to Participate as Panelist at The Energy and Mines Pathways to Net Zero Mining Summit

Vancouver, November 23, 2023 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) (OTC:GBLEF) (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented battery metal projects supporting the global transition to cleanenergy, is pleased to announce that President & CEO, Mitchell Smith has been invited to participate as a panelist at the upcoming Energy and Mines Pathways to Net Zero Mining Summit being held in Toronto, ON. Mitchell will be a featured speaker on the Critical Minerals Day 2 of the conference and will provide insight on how North America can become a leader in critical minerals mining and build a value chain to support global demand for clean energy technologies and electric vehicles.



Click Image To View Full Size

Now in its 12th year, Energy and Mines is where miners come to benchmark their net zero strategies; network with peers and decarbonization experts, and hear about the very latest technologies and solutions.

Mr. Smith will participate in the panel entitled "Realizing a Sustainable North American Battery Metals Supply Chain" on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 from 2:40 PM to 3:30 PM. This panel will offer insight on the opportunities and challenges for realizing Canada and North America's ambitions of becoming a leader in the critical materials supply chain from mine to market following the Canadian and US Government's incentives to support the development of domestic critical minerals value chains. The panel will address the following key questions:

What are the biggest gaps in North America's battery metals supply chain and how are current government policies including the IRA and Critical Minerals Strategy addressing these gaps?

What are the main obstacles companies along the battery metals value chain face, and what are the potential solutions being considered?

How are government policies being utilized to incentivize industry growth and promote sustainable practices throughout the battery metals value chain, and what additional measures could be implemented to further these goals?

To address the EV and battery industries' demands for carbon-neutral materials and supply chains, what actions are companies along the battery metals value chain taking to meet climate and ESG targets?

What types of infrastructure investments are needed to secure value chains from mines to manufacturing; what needs to be done and what is the best way to get there?

How are industry players collaborating to develop a comprehensive and sustainable end-to-end battery metals value chain, and what additional steps could be taken to further this goal?

The panelists will include:

Zeeshan Syed, President, Avalon Advanced Materials

Jayson Tymko, President and CEO, Sinova Global

Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President, NextSource Materials

Bliss Baker, Vice Chair, Sussex Strategy Group

Mitchell Smith, CEO Director, Global Energy Metals Corp. | Director, Battery Metals Association of Canada

The session will be chaired by:

Camellia Moors, Energy Transition Metals Reporter and Energy Evolution Podcast Correspondent, SP Global Commodity Insights

The era-defining shift from fossil fuels to clean energy is set to deliver an unprecedented new boom for commodities, and an opportunity for investors, as a range of critical minerals finally get the attention they deserve due to their essential role in delivering emissions-free power and transport. To meet global climate change targets, demand for minerals and metals used in green technologies such as rechargeable batteries used in vehicle electrification is expected to rise exponentially, and yet these irreplaceable building blocks enabling the energy transition, are expected to be in short supply, in part due to concentration of production and processing.

But as the global initiative to transition away from many carbon-based forms of energy proceeds, so too does the urgency arise for sustainable sources for critical components that go into these green technologies.

Canada, through collaboration with the United States and other strategic nation partners, has benefit to having the critical mineral reserves, skilled workforce, infrastructure, technology and clean energy necessary to fuel a new lithium ion battery ecosystem.

During the event, Mitchell will represent both Global Energy Metals as well as the Battery Metals Association of Canada, of which he is a Director of, to share an outlook on the fundamental changes impacting the battery metals market. During the panel discussion he intends to emphasize how Canada, and North America as a whole, can play a crucial role, through companies like Global Energy Metals, in identifying strategic opportunities and be globally competitive in the sector as demand for critical materials grows and the push to regionalize supply chains is prioritized in an effort to meet demand for new energy technologies.

For those attending the conference who would like to schedule a meeting with Mitchell during the event or alternatively would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting outside of the event, please do so by email at info@globalenergymetals.com or phone at +1 (604) 688-4219.

To register for the Energy and Mines Summit please click on the following url: https://toronto.energyandmines.com/register/

About Energy and Mines

Energy and Mines is the leading global information and event media provider for decarbonisation in the mining sector. Through a global event series (Canada, South Africa, Chile, Australia, UK) and magazine, Energy and Mines brings together the mining and energy sectors to drive solutions for decarbonization for mines. For 15 years Energy and Mines has built a reputation amongst the mining and energy sectors as the first point of contact for connection and information on mine decarbonization. It has strong links with senior mining leaders and key players driving the technology, research and development in this space.

About the Battery Metals Association of Canada

The Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC) is a trade organization of entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers of battery metals and materials, who have joined together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape. Shared by its growing community is a desire to develop battery metals resources and to incorporate these materials into a battery production stream. As a national non-profit association, BMAC will connect the industry and lead the effort to ensure Canada fully captures the abundant economic potential of its massive resources through the responsible and sustainable growth of Canada's battery metals supply chain. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.bmacanada.org.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.