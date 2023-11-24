Pan American Energy Announces Addition of Professional Geoscientist to Technical Advisory Team

CALGARY, Nov. 24, 2023 - Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG | OTC: PAANF | FRA: SS60) ("Pan American" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo. has joined the Company's technical advisory team effective November 15th, 2023.



Dr. Suchan is a professional geoscientist with nearly 10 years of experience in the exploration and development of mining projects in Canada. He received his Ph.D. in Environmental Systems Engineering in 2023 and his Honours B.Sc. in Geography and B.Sc. in Geology in 2016 from the University of Regina. His expertise is in the development and execution of early-stage mineral exploration programs in the remote regions of Canada. His previous experience includes coal mining operations and uranium exploration in Saskatchewan, rare earth element and diamond exploration in the Northwest Territories, and gold exploration in the Yukon. Dr. Suchan currently serves as the V.P. Exploration for Carmelo Capital Corp., as the Chief Operating Officer for the rare earth element exploration company Northern Critical Minerals Corp., and as a Managing Partner with the mineral exploration project generator company Voyageur Exploration Ltd.

Jason Latkowcer, CEO of the Company, commented, "We're incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Suchan to our team as a technical advisor and qualified person. In the past year, we've had the privilege of collaborating with exceptional contractors and reaching noteworthy milestones, including identifying one of the largest known lithium deposits in the United States. Our addition of Dr. Suchan as an in-house advisor brings substantial technical prowess to our team, and his role will be pivotal in steering our operational endeavours and optimizing the utilization of our exploration capital."

In connection with retaining Mr. Suchan as a technical advisor to the Company, the Company has granted 50,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Mr. Suchan pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). The RSUs granted to Mr. Suchan vest upon the achievement of certain operational milestones by the Company with respect to its exploration of the Big Mack Property. Each vested RSU, upon settlement, entitles Mr. Suchan to receive one common share of the Company. Each RSU is subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the RSUs (and any common shares issued upon the settlement of the RSUs within four months of the date of grant) will be subject to a hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, expiring on March 23, 2024.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTC PINK: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources, providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within Esmeralda County - Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA.

