Neotech Metals Corp. Strengthens its Team with the Appointment of Geoscientist Dr. David James Turner as Strategic Advisor for TREO Rare Earth Project

Vancouver, November 28, 2023 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690), a prominent force in the metals and mining sector, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. David James Turner, PhD, P.Geo. as a Strategic Advisor, with a specific focus on the Company's TREO rare earth property adjacent to Wicheeda.

This appointment marks a significant step in Neotech's strategic development and commitment to spearheading innovation and sustainable practices in metal exploration and extraction. Dr. Turner is renowned for his extensive expertise in geosciences, particularly in the realm of rare and strategic metals, making him an invaluable asset in guiding the development of Neotech's TREO rare earth project. His illustrious career, spanning over two decades, is distinguished by notable achievements and contributions in both industry and academia.

As the owner and principal geoscientist of Turner Geoscience Consulting Ltd. since 2006, Dr. Turner has successfully directed numerous significant geoscience projects across various regions including Canada, the United States, Greenland, the Dominican Republic and Mexico. His profound knowledge and experience in rare and strategic metals such as REE, W, Sn, Li, Ta, Nb, and precious gems place him at the forefront of expertise in these critical areas.

In his current role as a Senior Geoscientist at Regeneration Enterprises in Washington. D.C., Dr. Turner has played a pivotal role in employing advanced technologies for mining site selection and restoration, emphasizing his dedication to environmentally responsible mining practices. His influential work in expanding the Salmon Gold program is a testament to his commitment to sustainable mining.

During his time at MineSense Technologies Ltd. as a Senior Geoscience Consultant and Industrial Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Dr. Turner excelled in integrating sensor-based technologies into mining operations, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and environmental sustainability. His innovative approach and dedication to leveraging technology in mineral exploration align perfectly with Neotech Metals Corp.'s vision and objectives.

Dr. Turner holds a PhD in Geological Sciences from the University of British Columbia, which further bolsters his deep scientific understanding in the fields of mineralogy and geochemistry. His combination of academic research and practical field experience equips him with a unique and comprehensive perspective on the metals and mining industry's challenges and opportunities.

Reagan Glazier, CEO of Neotech Metals Corp., commented, "Dr. Turner's appointment as a strategic advisor, especially for our TREO rare earth project adjacent to Wicheeda, is a game-changer for our company. His unparalleled expertise in rare and strategic metals will be instrumental in guiding our strategic initiatives and reinforcing our commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices."

In his new role, Dr. Turner will provide strategic guidance to Neotech Metals Corp. as it navigates the next stages of growth and innovation, focusing particularly on the exploration and development of the TREO rare earth property. His addition to the team underscores Neotech's dedication to being a leader in the industry, pushing the boundaries of science and technology to redefine the future of metal mining.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted 50,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Company (the "Option Shares") to David Turner. The Options vest as to 100% on March 20, 2024, and are exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.90 per Option Share.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., which owns 38 rare earth mineral claims (the "TREO Property") and holds an option on the EBB nickel-cobalt property, all of which are located in British Columbia, Canada.

