Tearlach Resources Channel Samples up to 4.04 % Li2O over 0.70 m on Georgina Properties

VANCOUVER, November 28, 2023 - Tearlach Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TEA)(OTCQB:TELHF)(FRANKFURT:V44) ("Tearlach" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that we have received the assay results from the channel samples cut on Riches Spodumene Pegmatite, Parks Lake, Georgina Properties, Northwestern Ontario. Fifteen channel samples were cut over 3 channels on the pegmatite as a follow-up on our spodumene discovery (Tearlach press release dated Oct. 18, 2023). The assays confirm the high-grade lithium mineralization on the spodumene pegmatite and justify the upcoming drill program.

Riches Pegmatite assay highlights (Table 1):

4.04 % Li 2 O over 0.70 m, sample 889594, channel GS-CH-23-03, inner core zone (Figure 1).

O over 0.70 m, sample 889594, channel GS-CH-23-03, inner core zone (Figure 1). 3.53 % Li 2 O and 595 ppm Ta over 1.00 m, sample 889591, channel GS-CH-23-03, blue spodumene zone (Figure 2).

O and 595 ppm Ta over 1.00 m, sample 889591, channel GS-CH-23-03, blue spodumene zone (Figure 2). 2.45 % Li 2 O over 4.70 m, channel GS-CH-23-03, blue spodumene zone and inner core zone

O over 4.70 m, channel GS-CH-23-03, blue spodumene zone and inner core zone 2.53 % Li 2 O over 1.31 m, channel GS-CH-23-02, green spodumene zone

Riches Pegmatite is open along strike of the peninsula and down dip. The north end of channel GS-CH-23-03 is coarse-grained spodumene covered by overburden and tree roots. A test pit dug by hand 7 m northeast of channel GS-CH-23-03 discovered more coarse-grained green spodumene beneath overburden. Mechanical stripping is required to fully expose the spodumene mineralization on Riches Pegmatite. Rare-element mineralization in the Parks Lake area extends along a 2.6 km strike length (Figure 4). This 2.6 km rare-element pegmatite zone has seven pegmatite dykes with beryl, Nb-Ta-oxides and muscovite books indicators suggesting that more spodumene pegmatites will be found.

Table 1 Channel Sample assays, Riches Spodumene Pegmatite, Georgina Properties.

Channel Including From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs (ppm) Ta (ppm) Peg Zone GS-CH-23-01 0.00 3.00 3.00 1.56 128 55 green spodumene zone GS-CH-23-02 0.00 1.31 1.31 2.53 150 26 green spodumene zone GS-CH-23-03 2.25 6.95 4.70 2.45 181 290 blue spodumene zone + inner core zone GS-CH-23-03 including 3.25 4.25 1.00 3.53 201 595 blue spodumene zone GS-CH-23-03 including 6.25 6.95 0.70 4.04 280 88 inner core zone

Figure 1 4.04 % Li 2 O channel sample, very coarse-grained beige spodumene in white quartz, sample 889594, GS-CH-23-03, Riches Pegmatite.

Figure 2 3.53 % Li 2 O channel sample, very coarse-grained blue spodumene in a matrix of coarse-grained beige cleavelandite, sample 889591, GS-CH-23-03, Riches Pegmatite.

Riches Pegmatite on Georgina Properties has excellent infrastructure as it is:

Located 23 km from the Trans Canada Highway #11 and a power line,

Located 930 m from Camp 51 Roads and is accessible by road and boat.

250 km from year-round port on the Great Lakes and transportation hub in Thunder Bay.

Tearlach Resources has submitted a drill permit application to the Ontario Ministry of Mines and expects approval in Q1 2024.

Dr. Julie Selway, VP of Exploration, exclaimed "I am impressed with the Lithium assays on the channel samples which confirms the high-grade spodumene mineralization seen in outcrop. I am looking forward to a maiden drill program on the Georgina Properties in Q1 2024."

Riches spodumene pegmatite has an exposed width of 12 m and length of 9 m with crystals up to 70 cm long (Figure 3). The spodumene pegmatite is hosted by coarse-grained biotite-muscovite granite. The pegmatite has 3 spodumene-rich zones: green spodumene zone, blue spodumene zone and inner core zone with abundant very coarse-grained green spodumene crystals. Channel sample collar locations are given in Table 2.

Figure 3 70 cm long green spodumene crystal, inner core zone near channel GS-CH-23-03, Riches Pegmatite.

Figure 4 Rare-element pegmatite zone on Parks Lake showing Riches Spodumene pegmatite and the potential to find additional spodumene pegmatites.

Table 2 Channel collar table, UTM NAD 83, Zone 16.

Channel No. Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Total Length (m) Azimuth (°) GS-CH-23-01 457090 5479726 420 3.00 40 GS-CH-23-02 457094 5479723 420 1.31 90 GS-CH-23-03 457094 5479719 420 6.95 30

Quality Control:

Tearlach submitted to Actlabs a total of 452 samples of which 437 were grab samples and 15 were channel samples. The grab samples were delivered by Tearlach geologists to Actlabs, Geraldton or Thunder Bay preparation labs. Samples were assayed by Actlabs, Ancaster analytical lab, which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. The samples were digested using lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion and assayed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS for whole rock major oxides and trace elements (i.e., 4Litho-Pegmatite Special package). Li 2 O % was digested using sodium peroxide fusion and assayed using ICP-OES. Actlabs inserted standards, blanks, pulp duplicates and prep duplicates into the sample stream. Tearlach inserted one lithium external standard and one blank into the sample stream for every 20 samples. The external standards are OREAS 147 and OREAS 148, and the external blank is quartz chips. All standards and blanks passed a Quality Control review.

Qualified Person:

Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that formed the basis for the written disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Tearlach Resources and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tearlach:

Tearlach, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is a Canadian exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing lithium projects. Tearlach has two key projects: Lithium pegmatite on Georgina Properties, Jellicoe, northern Ontario and Lithium claystone on Gabriel Project in Tonopah, Nevada, bordering American Lithium's TLC Deposit. Spodumene was discovered on the Georgina Properties during the summer 2023 exploration program. Tearlach has completed 11 drill holes on the Gabriel Property. Tearlach has two other lithium assets in Ontario: Final Frontier and New Frontier. Final Frontier is located adjacent to and near Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium deposit north of Red Lake. Tearlach has two lithium assets in Quebec: Rose-Fliszar-Muscovite Project in the James Bay area and Shelby Project adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette lithium project and Winsome Resources' Cancet and Adina lithium projects. Tearlach also has the Savant Property, an exploration stage Gold-Silver-Copper Property, in Northwestern Ontario. Tearlach's primary objective is to position itself as North America's leading lithium exploration and development company. For more information, please get in touch with the Company at info@tearlach.ca or visit our website at www.tearlach.ca for project updates and related background information.

