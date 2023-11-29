Transforma Provides Update On Mac Nickel Property: Rock Sampling Assay Results And Reduced Area

Vancouver, Nov. 29, 2023 - Transforma Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Transforma") is pleased to announce results from the analysis of fifty-seven (57) rock samples taken from the southwest portion of the MAC Property, which is located 12 km west of FPX Nickel's Baptiste Nickel Deposit.?



Among the key highlights, nineteen (19) rock samples have exhibited assays above 0.2% Ni?(0.2%), with a high of 2600 ppm?(0.26%)?Ni content. Another sample recorded 26.3% Magnesium, while several others returned Magnesium levels around 25%, with 40 others exceeding 15% Mg.



Notably, all samples exceeding a 2000 ppm (0.2%) Ni threshold displayed anomalous levels of Cobalt to 140 ppm (0.014%), and Chrome to 2211 ppm (0.221%), which?reinforces the potential for a multi-element mineral deposit, adding significant value to the exploration endeavour.



"We are excited that the onsite geologist observed large grains of apparent awaruite Ni, with one sample distinctly noting?visual awaruite with larger grains locally," said Mr. Funk, director of the Company.? "Additionally, 14 other samples were identified to contain possible awaruite nickel grains, showcasing the diverse mineralogical richness of the site."

The Company is planning to submit several select samples for Davis Tube Recovery (DTR) analysis, which will provide further insights into the mineral composition and assist in identifying specific drill targets.

The MAC Property is host to a large Molybdenum/Copper Porphyry Deposit, which the Company also looks forward to an opportunity to explore. ?

The MAC Property's, camp zone deposit is described in the following BC Minfile:

https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=093K%20%20097



The Company also announces that the original area covered by the MAC Property has been reduced from 19,095 hectares (15 claims) to 7,364 hectares (11 claims). The decision to relinquish the surplus MAC ground to the Crown was a choice based on economic considerations and considering the low potential of discovering mineralization of interest in the relinquished area.

Technical information on the MAC Property contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jeremy Hanson P.Geo., as the qualified person for the Company.

- 2 -

About Transforma:

Transforma is a junior exploration company with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the MAC Property and owns a 100% undivided interest in its Thunder Copper Property. The projects are respectively situated in mining-friendly north-central and southwestern British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Kelly Funk (Director)

Phone: (403) 348-1093

E-Mail: kelly@transformaresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements: This release contains statements that are forward?looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward?looking statement.