Former US Senator Mark Begich Appointed to Alaska Energy Metals Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Nov. 30, 2023 - Today, Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (TSX-V: AEMC, OTCQB: AKEMF) ("AEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Begich to its Board of Directors effective November 30, 2023. Alaska Energy Metals' Board of Directors brings together a highly accomplished and diverse group across corporate governance, geology, mining engineering, stakeholder, and government affairs to advise and support AEMC's executive team.



Mark Begich is a seasoned entrepreneur and public servant who brings a wealth of experience to the realm of business growth strategy. Serving as the mayor of Anchorage for six years and representing Alaska in the U.S. Senate from 2009 to 2015, Begich is recognized for his collegiality and solutions-oriented governance, in addition to his ability to navigate through times of crisis. In his current role as strategic consulting advisor with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Mr. Begich advises clients by leveraging his understanding of local, state, and federal policymakers to craft messaging aligned with their perspectives.

The Washingtonian named Mr. Begich as one of Washington DC's 500 Most Influential People of 2023, outside the government, who are playing big roles in Washington's policy debates.

"It is with humility and excitement that I accept the opportunity to join the Board of Directors at Alaska Energy Metals. Recognizing the pivotal role that the mining industry plays in shaping America's energy future, particularly in a global landscape focused on advancing in this domain, I am eager to share my insights. I am committed to collaborating with my esteemed fellow board members, collectively steering strategic decisions that will shape the trajectory and growth of AEMC in this crucial sector. I look forward to contributing meaningfully to our shared journey of success and progress," Mark Begich said.

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO of Alaska Energy Metals Corp., stated: "We are very pleased to have Mark Begich join our Board of Directors. As a company exploring and developing a deposit that contains much-needed, domestically sourced metals for the country's electrical energy expansion, we know we can benefit from Mark's balanced insights and advice. Mark is very knowledgeable on policy issues related to natural resources, energy, climate, trade, transportation, tourism, education, health care, and housing. Ultimately, our project, as it grows, will have aspects to consider in all these realms."

About Alaska Energy Metals

Alaska Energy Metals Corp. is focused on delineating and developing a large polymetallic deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, iron, platinum, palladium and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, the project is well-situated to become a significant, domestic source of critical and strategic energy-related metals.

