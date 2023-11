Besra Gold Announces: Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular in Respect of the Annual General and Special Meetings of Shareholders

Perth, November 30, 2023 - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that it has today released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) :

NOTICE OF MEETING and MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

About Besra - www.besra.com

Besra is a gold mining and exploration company focused on exploring and developing the 3m ounce (JORC) Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia. The Bau Project hosts a total gold JORC (2012) compliant Resource Inventory comprising Measured 3.4 mt @ 1,5 g/t for 166.9k ounces, indicated 16.4 mt @ 1.6 g/t for 824.0k ounces and Inferred 47.9 mt @ 1.3 g/t for 1989.4k ounces [1].

In addition to the JORC-2012 Mineral Resource, the project has a global Exploration Target [2] of between 4.89 and 9.27m ounces of gold @ 1.7-2.5 g/t A.

Australasia

Michael Higginson

Corporate Secretary

Email: mike.higginson@iinet.net.au

North America

James Hamilton

Investor Relations Services

Email: jim@besra.com

