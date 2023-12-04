Sidney Resources Corporation Reports Positive Mining and Milling Advancements Near Warren, Idaho

WARREN, December 4, 2023 - Sidney Resources Corp. (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to announce substantial progress at our mining and milling project near Warren, Idaho. Our dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship has led to remarkable developments in our infrastructure and operational efficiency.

Sustainable Practices, Mill Building Completion and Energy Efficiency

Our mill building is now complete, featuring redundant heating systems for optimal functionality. The electrical system is fully installed, and our 2000-gallon water storage is operational, bolstering our resource management capabilities. A milestone achievement is the installation of our solar power system, significantly reducing our reliance on the 100 KW diesel generator. This shift is projected to cut our diesel usage by approximately 9,720 gallons every six months, leading to cost savings of over $42,000 and markedly decreasing our carbon footprint.

Figure 1: LINK TO SOLAR POWER UPGRADE VIDEO

Mining Process Optimization

Continuous testing and fine-tuning of our trommel and water agitation concentrator are underway. We are adapting our processes to address the higher clay content in the ore, ensuring efficient gold recovery and minimizing loss. Our efforts have led to more effective concentration levels and a cleaner operation.

Innovative Smelting Process and Environmental Commitment

Our smelting process, featuring the unique 'secret sauce', is optimized to produce high-quality green glass-like slag, indicating the efficiency of our method. We are committed to environmentally responsible practices, as seen in our method of separating silver and gold. Our process involves the use of nitric acid and a sophisticated distillation system to recycle this chemical, reflecting our dedication to sustainable operations.

Figure 2 : The smelting process optimized to produce high-quality green glass-like slag

Infrastructure Enhancements and Resource Management

The arrival and installation of our ball mill mark a significant step forward, offering the flexibility of wet or dry processing methods. Similarly, our new gold table is a testament to our cutting-edge resource separation technology. We have also received and are installing the long-awaited parts for our secondary crusher, promising to enhance our processing efficiency.

Our collaboration with Western Frontier engineers has yielded a sustainable solution for a consistent water source, crucial for our operations. This development aligns with our commitment to environmental, social, and governance goals, aiming for near-zero liquid discharge and a clean processing approach.

Winter Preparedness and Team Collaboration

As we prepare for the winter season, our site is fully equipped, thanks to the tireless efforts of the teams at Western Frontier and Bottari Repair and Consulting. Sufficient fuel storage and supplies have been secured, ensuring uninterrupted operations during the cold and snowy months.

Visual Insights and Forward-Looking Statement

We have included videos and pictures of our smelting process to provide a more comprehensive understanding of our operations. Looking ahead, Sidney Resources Corp. remains committed to continuous improvement, sustainable practices, and technological advancements, driving forward our mission in the mining and milling sector.

Figure 3 : LINK TO VIDEO OF OUR SMELTING PROCESS

About Sidney Resources Corp.

Sidney Resources Corp. is a green technology, clean water and clean refining company that strives to change the way the world develops. Our efforts will provide a cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential. Our future lies in our future generations ability to problem solve without the toxins and carcinogens that inhibit development. Sidney is advancing technologies that will implement cleaner methods not only beneficial economically but designed to maintain a sustainable future.

