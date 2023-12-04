CMC Announces Completion of the Sale of its Subsidiary Company 0877887 B.C. Ltd. Including the Bishop Mill in California to 1436132 B.C. Ltd. and Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, December 4, 2023 - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTCQB:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has completed the sale agreement of it subsidiary company 0877887 B.C Ltd to 1436132 B.C. Ltd. The subsidiary company owed 100% of a gold processing mill at Bishop, California. The terms of this agreement were previously announced on November 1, 2023.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman of the Company noted: "We wish 1436132 B.C. Ltd. the best of success in their plans to re-establish processing operations of the mill in Bishop, California. Their success will also contribute value to our shareholders. This sale enables us to focus on our exploration activities in the Rancheria Silver District (British Columbia and Yukon) and to examine new opportunities in other jurisdictions."

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to directors, officer, advisors and employees entitling them to purchase up to 2,100,000 common shares at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of five years. The options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

Qualified Person

Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), and Amy and Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil, (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

