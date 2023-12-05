Lumina Gold Completes Metallurgical and Resource Drilling and Commences Feasibility Study Metallurgical Testing

Recent Project Highlights:

Completed 7,767 metres for the purpose of upgrading some of the Indicated Resource to the Measured category.

Completed 3,065 metres of dedicated diamond drill holes for the collection of metallurgical samples and comminution testing samples.

Samples have arrived in Peru, which allows for confirmatory and optimization metallurgical test work to begin.

Additional samples have arrived at the material testing facility in the US for the comminution testing.

Test work is on schedule and will support the proposed completion of the feasibility study in H1 2025.

VANCOUVER, Dec. 5, 2023 - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the initiation of a major work program to support the development of the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia gold-copper deposits. The key components of the program include the collection of twenty metallurgical composite samples from dedicated drill holes within the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits, comminution test work, detailed mineralogy and flotation test work for gold and copper recovery estimates and providing concentrate samples for marketing studies. Test work has been awarded to C. H. Plenge & CIA S.A. ("Plenge"), an independent metallurgical laboratory based in Lima, Peru, which has previously provided metallurgical support to the Company and Metso USA.

In past metallurgical test work programs, the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits demonstrated good metallurgical performance using traditional flotation processes to produce a gold-rich flotation copper concentrate that should be saleable into the copper smelting market. This upcoming program will allow some optimization of process parameters and provide significant engineering data supporting process design criteria for the feasibility study.

The Company has now completed the drilling of 3,065 metres across fourteen dedicated diamond drill holes for the collection of metallurgical samples and comminution testing samples. Lumina has also completed the drilling of 7,767 metres across ninety-one drill holes for the purpose of potentially upgrading some of the Indicated mineral resource containing 16.8 million ounces gold and 2.2 billion pounds of copper to the Measured mineral resource category.(1) 6,842 metres of the 8,375 metres of planned geotechnical drilling is complete and the balance is expected to conclude before the holiday break in December.

Qualified Persons

Jeffrey B. Austin, P.Eng., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Austin has previously visited Plenge's laboratory in Lima Peru, and has reviewed, verified and approved the content of this news release.

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.

Notes

Details on the mineral reserves and mineral resource can be found in the NI 43-101 technical report titled 'Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pre-feasibility Study' with an effective date of April 7, 2023. The report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website. The Indicated mineral resource is estimated at 1,080 million tonnes grading 0.48 grams per tonne gold and 0.09% copper.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/. To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact.

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director

