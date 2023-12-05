Doubleview Gold Corp Closes Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, December 5, 2023 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (WKN: A1W038) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of $1,501,401.

Doubleview will issue a total of 2,144,858 flow-through shares ('FT shares') at a price of $0.70 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,501,400.6. The aggregate gross proceeds of the sale of the FT shares will be used for contribution and maintenance of the Company's exploration work on its projects, particularly for the polymetallic Hat Project. The Hat Project is located in northwestern BC and has been developed by more than 30,000 meters of drilling, more than 10,000 meters were drilled during the past season, a 3D IP survey and other geological work. The Company plans to continue its exploration work.

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and in accordance with the Exchange policies, all securities issued under this Private Placement will be subject to applicable resale restrictions under applicable securities laws and to the Exchange hold period.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange.

No Finder's Fee will be paid or Finders Warrants will be issued.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSXV: DBG], [OTCQB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.

