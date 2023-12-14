Phenom Submits U.S. Federal Grant Application

Vancouver, December 14, 2023 - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has successfully submitted a U.S. Federal grant application to the Department of Energy (DOE) and its Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) addressing priorities in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) regarding Critical Material Innovation, Efficiency, and Alternatives. DOE's FECM intends to fund high impact applied RD&D bench and pilot scale projects with this funding opportunity. The Company's application is directed to support prefeasibility level metallurgical studies for the Carlin Vanadium Project. DOE's expected date for selection notifications is May 2024.

The Company also reports that it will prepare a larger funding opportunity application for the Carlin Vanadium Project, as part of the second round of funding of approximately $3.5 billion to be made available for battery materials processing and battery manufacturing grants. DOE's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) is releasing this Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) entitled "Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing Grants." The mission of MESC is to strengthen and secure manufacturing and energy supply chains needed to modernize the nation's energy infrastructure and support a clean and equitable energy transition. Concept Paper Submission Deadline is January 9, 2024, Full Application Submission Deadline is March 19, 2024, and Expected Date for DOE Selection Notifications is August 2024.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80 which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Project lies in the Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the Phenom property (5-15km).

