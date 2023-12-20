Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Extension of Warrant Expiry

Toronto, December 20, 2023 - Voltage Metals Corp. (CSE: VOLT) (OTC Pink: VLTMF) ("Voltage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 4,149,793 previously issued warrants (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were originally issued by the Company on March 11, 2022 at exercise prices ranging between $0.15 and $0.25 per common share. The Warrants have been extended for an additional six (6) months, with the amended expiry being June 29, 2024. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

About Voltage

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

