Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Fully Subscribed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, December 20, 2023 - Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 7,750,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Placement") detailed in an December 19, 2023 News Release for gross proceeds of $1,240,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and a half share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Placement, the Company paid total cash commissions of $37,800 and issued 236,250 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

The Company anticipates closing the 2nd and final tranche fully subscribed tranche of the Placement on December 22, 2023.

Proceeds of the Placement will fund follow-up diamond drilling at the newly acquired Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project, where the Company recently reported 130m from 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, within a broader interval of 558m from 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* which remains open at depth (refer 5 December 2023 News Release). Preparatory work is underway, and drilling is scheduled to commence in mid-January.

Securities issued in connection with the Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable.

The latest Company Presentation can be accessed at https://pampametals.com/investor/.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), Frankfurt (FSE: FIR), and OTC (OTCQB: PMMCF) exchanges, and wholly owns a portfolio of projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum, and gold along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, the world's largest copper producer.

In November 2023, the Company announced it had entered into an Option & JV Agreement for the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mario Orrego G, Geologist and a Registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Orrego is a consultant to the Company.

* %CuEq values are calculated based on copper and gold metal prices: Cu = US$3.20/lb, Au = US$1,700/oz and Ag = US$ 20/oz. The formula utilized to calculate %CuEq is: Cu Eq Grade (%) = Cu Head Grade (%) + [(Au Head Grade (g/t) / 31.104) * (Au Price (US$/oz) / Cu Price (US$/lb) / 22.04) + [(Ag Head Grade (g/t) / 31.104) * (Ag Price (US$/oz) / Cu Price (US$/lb) / 22.04.

